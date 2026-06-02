Amritsar, Several dairy farmers spilt hundreds of litres of milk on roads, the second such incident in a fortnight, in protest against the authorities' alleged inaction against adulterated milk and milk products being sold at cheaper rates.

Amritsar: Dairy farmers again dump milk on roads in protest against adulteration

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The protesting farmers on Monday resorted to wasting pure milk, a practice frowned upon, claiming that they have been unable to secure a fair price due to the flourishing trade of spurious milk.

Dairy farmers from Amritsar and nearby areas, including those from the Amritsar Dhodhi Union led by the Bharti Kisan Union , participated in the protest.

Earlier, a similar protest took place on May 18, when hundreds of litres of milk were thrown on roads outside the deputy commissioner's office at the District Administration complex.

Dairy farmers claimed that the trade of spurious and adulterated milk and milk products has severely undercut their earnings, pushing them into financial distress.

"The sale of spurious milk at almost half the price of pure milk is causing problems for genuine farmers," said Karmjeet Singh, district president of BKU .

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{{^usCountry}} Protesters claimed that the majority of shops in the city were selling adulterated milk and milk items like 'paneer', 'khoya '. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Protesters claimed that the majority of shops in the city were selling adulterated milk and milk items like 'paneer', 'khoya '. {{/usCountry}}

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Singh claimed that adulterated milk was being prepared with ingredients such as urea, palm oil, and refined oil, which can be harmful to health.

He alleged that sweet shops and other small dairy product sellers were selling adulterated milk for ₹50 per litre, way less than genuine milk that costs around ₹80 per litre.

The protesters accused the district administration of failing to check the sale of spurious milk in the city.

Dairy farmers also claimed that the cost of fodder and cattle feed has increased considerably, but the prices of milk have not increased in proportion to the cost.

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Farmer unions have threatened a state-level protest if the district administration fails to take action against adulterated milk.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.