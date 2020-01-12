AMU to reopen in phased manner from today

cities

Updated: Jan 12, 2020 19:40 IST

Medha Patkar visits campus to be a part of the ongoing anti-CAA protests

Peaceful protests against citizenship law to continue, says student leader

AGRA After the winter vacation, the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) is set to reopen in a phased manner from Monday amid protests. Noted social activist Medha Patkar was on the campus on Sunday to be a part of the ongoing protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The police would be deployed at the V-C lodge, registrar office and the administrative block on AMU campus, said SSP (Aligarh) Aakash Kulhari.

Vice-chancellor Tariq Mansoor had sought extra security from the state authorities for himself and his family before the university reopens on January 13, citing threats from “lumpen elements and outsiders”, varsity sources said on Sunday. He wrote a letter to the SSP in this regard.

Anti-CAA protests have been on at AMU since December 9. On December 15 night, the stir turned violent and the police entered the campus after the varsity administration raised an alarm.

The university pre-poned the winter vacation and students were asked to vacate the hostels, but the remaining students continued with protests.

On Sunday, social activist Medha Patkar reached AMU and condemned violence that marred the peace of the university on December 15. She went to hostel rooms allegedly targeted by the police on that night and also met the injured students admitted to JN Medical College of AMU.

She attended a meeting organised at Trauma Centre at JNMC and staged protest against CAA, NPR and NRC.

“The provisions of CAA are against all the sections of society. The country is heading in the wrong direction and as such youth need to come forward and unite to save it,” stated Patkar, who even opposed death sentence and favoured life imprisonment instead because 146 countries in the world had stopped death sentence.

On Sunday, AMU authorities assured students that efforts would be made to quash FIRs, in case these were lodged against innocent students. Vice-chancellor Tariq Mansoor clarified that he had no issue if students protested peacefully on any provision, which they found objectionable.

“The university administration is committed to provide congenial atmosphere and security to students. Exams will be held on the revised dates so that the academic schedule is maintained,” said the V-C, adding that the AMU administration would meet senior students along with provosts and senior teachers to redress their grievances.

Despite clarification by the V-C that there was no threat to him from students of AMU, but from anti social elements, the students objected to the letter written to the SSP by him.

“AMU students were shocked to know that the V-C has expressed fears for his and his family members’ life. As per reports, AMU V-C has written to police and state administration to protect him,” stated Salman M Imtiaz, former president of AMU Students’ Union.

“Students find this claim ridiculous. The V-C has no threat from students. They have been protesting peacefully against CAA-NRC since December 8 and will continue peaceful protests,” he stated.

“As AMU students have been protesting against CAA-NRC-NPR, his statement is an attempt to intimidate students so that democratic voices are curbed on the campus. Peaceful resistance within the limits of law will continue at the university,” stated the former president of AMUSU.

.