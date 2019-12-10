e-paper
Anti-Romeo Squad springs into action and how!

cities Updated: Dec 10, 2019 23:27 IST
HT Correspondent
Lucknow: A day after chief minister Yogi Adityanath pulled up the superintendents of police of the districts for their failure to rein in crime against women, the Anti-Romeo Squad launched a drive against anti-social elements harassing girls and women.

In Bithoor area of Kanpur, a woman police constable Chanchal Chaurasia caught a person who was passing lewd remarks at school girls. Later the police lodged an FIR under section 294 of the IPC against him.

Kanpur SP West Anil Kumar said the Anti-Romeo Squad received a complaint that some anti-social elements harass school girls. The squad was stationed on the street leading to the school and a person was caught making lewd remarks against girls passing there.

Chaurasia caught the culprit and beat him with her shoe. Soon the video of woman constable beating up the man went viral on social media and people praised Chaurasia for protecting the girls. Later, the constable and other members of the squad were felicitated by the locals at the Bithoor police.

In Meerut, a police team caught anti-social elements harassing girls in a park and warned them that strict action would be taken against them if they are caught again.

In Auraiya, the police team nabbed a miscreant harassing a saleswoman near One India Mall. The police recovered firearms from his possession and he was sent to jail.

In Mau, superintendent of police Anurag Arya directed schools, colleges and coaching centres to put a complaint box on the premises. Anti-Romeo squad members will collect the complaints and take actions against the miscreants.

In Lalitpur, Badaun, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Mainpuri, Unnao, and Ambedkar Nagar the anti-Romeo squad launched a drive against anti-social elements that harass girls and women.

Reviewing the law and order through video conference on Monday chief minister Yogi Adityanath warned the superintendents of police of various districts of their failure to check crime against women. He said the slack police officers will be removed and action will be taken against those who fail to dispose of the grievances of the victim. He also warned the police officers of the IGP (Zone) and DIG (Range) of strict action if they fail to check crime. The state government will abolish the posts if the officers fail to deliver their duties, he said. The Home Department officers were directed to review the crime against women in all the districts daily.

A meeting of senior police officers was held under the chairmanship of DGP OP Singh on Tuesday to review the working of the police helpline. A discussion was also held on the establishment of a single-window system for disposal of the cases of crime against women.

