Armed with AK-47s, aides of Haryana gangster free him from Alwar police lock-up

A group of about 15 men stormed a police station in Rajasthan’s Alwar district and freed Haryana’s notorious history-sheeter Vikram alias Papla Gurjar from the lock-up after firing indiscriminately using AK-47s on Friday morning.

According to the police, the men came in three vehicles and fired nearly 40 rounds at the police station. As the cops ran for cover, the attackers stormed the police station and walked away with Gurjar, police said.

Gurjar hails from Kharoli village of Haryana’s Mahendergarh district and is wanted by Narnual, Nangal Chaudhary and Mahendergarh police in several cases of murder, attempt to murder, dacoity and other offences. Police had announced a reward of ₹5 lakh for information leading to his arrest after he allegedly killed four people in February 2016. He belongs to the notorious Doctor’s gang.

That was not the end of the audacity of the gang members. They drove some distance, but their vehicle broke down. They then jacked a parked pickup van and drove away, which, too, couldn’t take them far. They then robbed a man of his Mahindra Scorpio at gunpoint and fled towards Haryana, said Bhiwadi superintendent of police Amandeep Singh Kapoor.

The police chased the gang and put up barricades, but the gang managed to flee. Rajasthan DGP Bhupendra Yadav has dispatched a team of Special Operations Group (SOG) to nab the gang members. SOG additional director general (ADG) Anil Paliwal with his team and anti-terror squad (ATS) commandos was sent to Alwar to supervise the operation.

“We have got clues about the gang. We have shared information with Haryana police as well,” Paliwal said. He said the group abandoned the Scorpio near the Mundawar police station. “The commandos are combing areas near the police station,” Paliwal said.

Jaipur Range inspector general of police S Sengathir said police believed the gang had done a recce of the police station before the attack.

Police said Papla Gurjar was caught with ₹31 lakh in an SUV at about 3.30 am during patrolling on Friday. When he failed to provide satisfactory answer about the money, he was brought him to police station, police said. Gurjar didn’t tell police his real name during arrest and police didn’t realise that who he was until the AK-47s started booming in the police station at about 9 am.

In September 2017, Vikram Gurjar’s accomplices fired at the police when he was presented in Mahendergarh court from Nasibpur jail and fled from the court on a motorcycle with one of his accomplices.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has sought updates from the range IG and the DGP on the incident.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders lashed out at the Congress government for the rising crime graph in the state and said the Chief Minister, who holds charge of the home department, is to blame for the anarchy in the state.

Former home minister and leader of Opposition, Gulab Chand Kataria, said, “Under Gehlot the police department is a total mess.”

“I worked with the same police but today the chief minister is unable to handle the department. He is responsible for making a mess of it,” he said.

Former police officials said this was the first event in state’s history when a police station was stormed with AK-47s. Earlier, in April 2012, a gang freed a criminal after opening fire at Tijara court.

First Published: Sep 07, 2019 00:54 IST