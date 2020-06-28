e-paper
Arrest of militant's mom: Don't target family members without evidence, says J&K Police

Arrest of militant’s mom: Don’t target family members without evidence, says J&K Police

cities Updated: Jun 28, 2020 22:08 IST
Hindustan Times, Srinagar
Over a week after the arrest of a woman, who is the mother of a slain militant and sister of an active militant, during a raid in Kulgam, the Jammu and Kashmir Police has said it does not target the family of a terrorist without reason.

The police statement has come in the wake of heightened social media traction on the issue.

“JKP does not target family of terrorists without evidence. Sister of active terrorist Abbas Sheikh and mother of deceased militant Tausif Ahmad Sheikh, Naseema Banoo was arrested on June 20 in a criminal case, besides her recent involvement in recruiting youth into terrorist ranks,” said Kashmir inspector general of police (IGP) Vijay Kumar.

Bano’s militant son was killed along with four other Hizbul Mujahideen militants including a Kashmir University (KU) assistant professor, in an encounter with security forces in May 2018.

The police sources said Bano’s brother is considered one of the longest serving militants of Kashmir.

Police said Bano of Rampora Qaimoh was arrested under FIR no. 30 of 2018 registered under sections 13B, 17, 18, 18B, 19, 39 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.

The FIR is of the year 2018, but it was not clear why she was arrested now. “The arrest was done in compliance of provisions of law and she has been under legally sanctioned custody at the women police station in Anantnag ever since her arrest,” a police statement said.

The police alleged that Bano is involved in a serious criminal case besides toting an automatic weapon, posing next to her son in a photo. “She is involved in much more serious offences and her role has surfaced in recruiting at least two youths into militant ranks, arranging arms ammunition, communication and logistics for militants and terror organisations,” the statement said.

The statement added that just because she happens to be a woman or the mother of a slain terrorist does not make her immune to arrest. “Anyone who wishes to challenge the decision is free to approach the court of law for redressal,” it said.

The police also claimed that many social media posts have been generated and shared which have “twisted the facts to disturb peace and tranquility”.

“Police have taken cognizance of the matter and anyone trying to instigate others through whatsoever means will be prosecuted against,” the statement added.

