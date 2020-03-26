As two more test positive for Covid-19 in Ghaziabad, district tally now at five

Updated: Mar 26, 2020 23:17 IST

The district health department Thursday said two more people have tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). A 30-year-old man from Shalimar Garden and a 32-year-old man from Vaishali were tested positive for Covid-19 taking the total number of virus-infected cases in Ghaziabad district to five on Thursday evening.

Health officials said the 30-year-old man from Shalimar Garden had come in contact with a patient who was detected positive for Covid-19 in Noida. They added that the 30-year-old man came in contact with at least five persons who will now be screened and sent to isolation wards.

The 32-year-old man from Vaishali had come to India from Dubai March 22 and started to experience some health complications after his arrival. “He told us that he had gone to Delhi to drop his mother to his sister’s house and then he returned to Ghaziabad. He was admitted to the isolation ward of MMG district hospital on March 23 and his samples were collected and sent for tests. We received his reports Thursday evening and he was tested positive for Covid-19,” Dr NK Gupta, chief medical officer, Ghaziabad, said.

With the Vaishali resident being tested positive for Covid-19, the health department is in for more worries as in the isolation ward, the 32-year-old was kept with four other people who were suspected to be infected with the virus.

“There were four others who were admitted along with him in the isolation ward at the MMG Hospital. The four were later allowed to leave the isolation ward when their test results came negative for Covid-19. However, we will now collect their samples again and send them for tests,” Dr Gupta said.

Dr Gupta added that in the isolation ward, beds of all the suspected patients are kept about 1.5 metre apart the patients are not allowed to talk.

“The isolation ward is also sanitised every hour. We are take every precaution in the isolation ward, but the four persons discharged earlier will be tested again. The 32-year-old positive patient’s mother and sister will also be sent to isolation wards and their samples will be collected on Friday,” he said.

Ghaziabad has recorded five positive cases of Covid-19 so far. On March 22, a 41-year-old doctor, who lives in Kaushambi, was tested positive for Covid-19. The man had been to France recently and is now being treated a Delhi hospital. Two patients who were tested positive earlier, a 57-year-old businessman and his 27-year-old son, were discharged from the hospital after they had recovered.

According to the health department, nine suspected patients are currently admitted at MMG hospital’s isolation ward, while two suspected patients are in the isolation ward at the Sanjay Nagar combined district Hospital.

As per the department’s data, out of 102 samples taken so far, the results of 87 samples have come out negative. Officials said according to their data, at least 1,155 persons have a foreign travel history and 852 of them are under home quarantine currently. The rest 303 persons have completed a 28-day home quarantine.