Home / Cities / At least 7 feared dead in fire at 2-storey building in Indore
cities

At least 7 feared dead in fire at 2-storey building in Indore

Indore Fire: The fire broke in the early hours on Saturday, officials said. 
Indore fire: At least seven people are believed to have died. (ANI)&nbsp;
Indore fire: At least seven people are believed to have died. (ANI) 
Updated on May 07, 2022 08:38 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk

At least seven people were feared dead after a huge fire broke out a residential building in Madhya Pradesh's Indore.  The fire officials reportedly took over three hours to put out the flames. 

The fire was believed to have been triggered by a short circuit inside the house, news agency quoted Indore Police Commissioner Harinarayan Chari Mishra as saying. “Seven people have died and nine people have so fare been rescued by officials present at the spot,” he said. 

“The sad news of the untimely demise of many precious lives was received in the accident due to short circuit in Swarn Bagh Colony of Indore. I pray to God to give place to the departed souls at his feet and give strength to the family members to bear this deep sorrow and to give speedy recovery to the injured,” chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tweeted. 

“It took us three hours to bring the fire under control,” a fire official told ANI. 

More details are awaited. 

(With inputs from ANI) 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
indore madhya pradesh
indore madhya pradesh
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • This afternoon he has received no visitor for the past two hours.

    Delhiwale: An astrologer’s tale

    Pandit Om Prakash has no customers. The astrologer's pavement stall is very modest, but a long-time landmark in the area, here in Gurugram, across the road from Civil Hospital. In his 60s, he opened the future-telling establishment more than two decades ago, and had to suspend it for almost two years after the arrival of the pandemic in early 2020. During this dark period, he mostly stayed at home in west Delhi's Nangloi.

  • Union home minister Amit Shah meets with family members of deceased youth wing leader Arjun Chowrasia, in Kashipur on May 6, 2022.&nbsp;

    Amit Shah demands CBI probe into party BJP worker’s death in Kolkata

    Union home minister Amit Shah on Friday blamed West Bengal's Trinamool Congress government for the death of a 26-year-old Bharatiya Janata Party worker in Kolkata, and demanded a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation into the alleged murder.

  • People run to take cover during a light rainfall, at Connaught Place, in New Delhi on May 6, 2022.&nbsp;

    Delhi gets light rain, heatwave likely to return from Monday

    Parts of Delhi saw drizzle activity on Friday afternoon, keeping the humidity intact and the maximum temperature under control. Safdarjung, Delhi's base station for weather, recorded a maximum temperature of 38.4 degrees Celsius (C) -- around normal for this time of the year but 1.4 degrees up from a day ago. While cloudy conditions are expected on Saturday too, the India Meteorological Department has predicted a two-three degree rise in temperature with no rain.

  • A police officer associated with the case said that when initially questioned, Joshi allegedly said he “may have committed it under the influence of alcohol” and that he “does not remember anything”.

    Delhi: Molestor who targeted girls in school held

    Six days after a man allegedly entered a primary girls school in north-east Delhi's Bhajanpura, sexually assaulted two minor girls in the classroom and urinated in front of the class, Delhi Police on Friday said they arrested Joshi with the help of a sketch created based on descriptions given by the students.

  • The Punjab Police booked Tajinder Bagga on April 1 on the charges of making provocative statements, promoting enmity and criminal intimidation.

    Arrested BJP leader Tajinder Bagga brought back to Delhi after highway drama

    Delhi Police on Friday said that they have 'recovered' Delhi BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga from Haryana after he was allegedly 'kidnapped' from his house in west Delhi's Janakpuri early morning, hours after a team of Punjab Police picked him up in connection with a case registered against him in Mohali. Bagga was brought back to Delhi by Friday evening.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 07, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out