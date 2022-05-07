At least 7 feared dead in fire at 2-storey building in Indore
At least seven people were feared dead after a huge fire broke out a residential building in Madhya Pradesh's Indore. The fire officials reportedly took over three hours to put out the flames.
The fire was believed to have been triggered by a short circuit inside the house, news agency quoted Indore Police Commissioner Harinarayan Chari Mishra as saying. “Seven people have died and nine people have so fare been rescued by officials present at the spot,” he said.
“The sad news of the untimely demise of many precious lives was received in the accident due to short circuit in Swarn Bagh Colony of Indore. I pray to God to give place to the departed souls at his feet and give strength to the family members to bear this deep sorrow and to give speedy recovery to the injured,” chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tweeted.
“It took us three hours to bring the fire under control,” a fire official told ANI.
More details are awaited.
(With inputs from ANI)
-
Delhiwale: An astrologer’s tale
Pandit Om Prakash has no customers. The astrologer's pavement stall is very modest, but a long-time landmark in the area, here in Gurugram, across the road from Civil Hospital. In his 60s, he opened the future-telling establishment more than two decades ago, and had to suspend it for almost two years after the arrival of the pandemic in early 2020. During this dark period, he mostly stayed at home in west Delhi's Nangloi.
-
Amit Shah demands CBI probe into party BJP worker’s death in Kolkata
Union home minister Amit Shah on Friday blamed West Bengal's Trinamool Congress government for the death of a 26-year-old Bharatiya Janata Party worker in Kolkata, and demanded a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation into the alleged murder.
-
Delhi gets light rain, heatwave likely to return from Monday
Parts of Delhi saw drizzle activity on Friday afternoon, keeping the humidity intact and the maximum temperature under control. Safdarjung, Delhi's base station for weather, recorded a maximum temperature of 38.4 degrees Celsius (C) -- around normal for this time of the year but 1.4 degrees up from a day ago. While cloudy conditions are expected on Saturday too, the India Meteorological Department has predicted a two-three degree rise in temperature with no rain.
-
Delhi: Molestor who targeted girls in school held
Six days after a man allegedly entered a primary girls school in north-east Delhi's Bhajanpura, sexually assaulted two minor girls in the classroom and urinated in front of the class, Delhi Police on Friday said they arrested Joshi with the help of a sketch created based on descriptions given by the students.
-
Arrested BJP leader Tajinder Bagga brought back to Delhi after highway drama
Delhi Police on Friday said that they have 'recovered' Delhi BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga from Haryana after he was allegedly 'kidnapped' from his house in west Delhi's Janakpuri early morning, hours after a team of Punjab Police picked him up in connection with a case registered against him in Mohali. Bagga was brought back to Delhi by Friday evening.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics