Autorickshaw driver on his way for mother’s funeral dies in mishap

Updated: Apr 01, 2020 22:29 IST

A 55-year-old autorickshaw driver died after he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the divider near Shahapur highway on Wednesday morning.

He was going to Yavatmal for his mother’s funeral. Vijay Kose, a resident of Kashimira, was going in his own auto as there was no transport. The accident took place at 5am and there was no one on the road to help him and he lost a lot of blood. Shahpur police found him and took him to a hospital where he was declared dead.

“We found his phone and contacted his family. We came to know that he was going for his mother’s last rites,” said a police officer.