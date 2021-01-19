Avian influenza: Migratory bird sample from Siswan reserve in Ropar tests positive

The sample of a bar-headed goose, a migratory bird, has tested positive for avian influenza in Siswan reserve in Ropar district on Tuesday.

The bird was found dead on January 12. Its test report was confirmed by National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases, Bhopal.

Ropar’s wildlife and forest officer Monica Yadav said the samples of dead bird were earlier sent to Northern Regional Disease Diagnostic Laboratory (NRDDL), Jalandhar, following which the repeat samples were taken by Bhopal lab.

“Though the bird sample has tested positive, there is nothing to worry as there are no symptoms of the flu in any other birds at the reserve. Moreover, we are thoroughly supervising birds’ activities in around 1-km area where the migratory bird was found dead,” she said.

The officer added that the goose might have flown from Pong dam and collapsed while flying over the Siswan reserve.

“Two teams of the wildlife department and another one from the animal husbandry department are continuously monitoring the area and conducting random sampling of birds at the reserve,” Yadav said.

As many as 15 trap cameras have been installed in last six months over the wildlife area to keep a track of the migratory birds and animals.

In the neighbouring Mohali district, the NRDDL had confirmed bird flu in samples from two poultry farms at Dera Bassi’s Behra village last Thursday, but the final confirmation from the Bhopal lab is awaited.