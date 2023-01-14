112-foot-tall Adi Yogi statue in K'taka to be inaugurated tomorrow| Details

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will unveil the 112-foot-tall Adi Yogi statue at Sadhguru Sannidhi in Karnataka’s Chikkaballapura on Sunday. Along with Vice President Dhankhar, Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will also be present at the inaugural event. The Adi Yogi statue in Chikkaballapura is going to be a replica of a popular statue at Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a statement, Isha Foundation announced, “The Hon'ble Vice President of India Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar will unveil Adiyogi a replica of the first installation of Adiyogi at Coimbatore as per schedule on 15 January at 6 pm. Karnataka Governor Shri Thawar Chand Gehlot and Chief Minister Shri Basavaraj Bommai will be in attendance (sic).” Thousands of people are likely to participate in the statue inaugural event and Isha Foundation has also planned a 14-minute light and sound show - the ‘Divya Darshanam' - on the eve of Makar Sankranti.

Also Read | Amid row, IshaYoga Centre's Adiyogi statue unveiling gets clearance

Meanwhile, on Friday, the Karnataka High Court granted permission for Isha Foundation to conduct the inauguration ceremony but ordered status quo on the construction activities at the site. “A division bench of the Karnataka High Court clarified on Friday that Isha can proceed with its scheduled function of Adiyogi Unveiling in Chikkaballapura on January 15, 2023 as planned,” read the statement. The court also stressed that no trees should be cut for the event as they are not allowed to go ahead with construction activities.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON