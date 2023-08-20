Karnataka’s Law and Parliamentary Affairs minister HK Patil on Saturday said that a total of 118 Indira canteens will be opened across the state, apart from Bengaluru. He also said that the existing 197 Indira canteens will be revamped, and the staff has been directed to provide quality local cuisine across the canteens. 118 new Indira canteens to be opened in Karnataka

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, HK Patil said, “Our Cabinet has given approval for starting 88 new Indira Canteens in urban local body limits of the state, other than BBMP. The officials are instructed to prepare a DPR (Detailed Project Report) for this. It has also been directed to set the menu keeping the local cuisine in mind.”

Patil also said that it is going to cost Rs. 63 per person who eats three meals a day at Indira canteen out of which the government is going to bare ₹37. “Per day cost of food for a person which includes breakfast and two meals in these canteens will be ₹62, of which ₹25 will be borne by the public, and ₹37 by the government,” he added.

In June, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah directed the officials to start working on re starting the Indira Canteens which were shut during the previous BJP led government. He said, “A revised funding arrangement was agreed upon, with both the BBMP and the government sharing 50% of the costs each. For Indira canteens outside of Bengaluru, the government will cover up to 70% of the expenses, while the remaining 30% will be the responsibility of the respective city municipalities. Officials have been instructed to provide a list of potential locations across the state for setting up new Indira Canteens.”

Indira canteen was the flagship project of the earlier Siddaramaiah-led government, serving breakfast for ₹5, and lunch/dinner for ₹10.

