Mangalore buns added to the new Indira Canteen menu at Karnataka. Here is the full list

The Indira canteens, which provide food at subsidized prices in Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka have an addition of food items in the menu, after CM Siddaramaiah directed officials to reintroduce these stalls. Slices of bread along with jam and Mangalore buns are added to the existing menu of these state-run canteens. Indira Canteen in Karnataka (file photo)

Last week, CM Siddaramaiah directed the civic body to revamp the Indira canteens, which were introduced in Congress tenure during 2017. He also announced that 250 Indira canteens will be opened across Bengaluru and these food stalls will provide breakfast, lunch and dinner to people. The breakfast will cost Rs. 5 whereas lunch and dinner will cost Rs. 10 at the canteen.

Here is the updated Indira canteen menu

Mangalore Buns

Bread and jam

Idli with Chutney and sambar

Pulav

Tomato Baath

Khara Pongal

Bisi Bele Bath

Ragi Mudde and Soppu Saaru

Anna Sambar (Rice and Sambar)

Chapati

Tea/Coffee

The scheme was previously run with the Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) covering 70% of the cost and the government contributing the remaining 30%. But the funding pattern to run the Indira canteen now has been revised. “Both BBMP and the state government will share 50% of the costs each. For Indira Canteens outside of Bengaluru, the government will cover up to 70% of the expenses, while the remaining 30% will be the responsibility of the respective city municipalities,” said CM Siddaramaiah last week.

