12-year-old raped, killed in Kalburgi; probe on

The body of a 12-year-old girl was found in a well on Sunday in Kalburgi district in Karnataka, police said on Tuesday, adding that the girl was raped and murdered by unidentified miscreants sometimes between Saturday and Sunday.

The girl was found dead in a well in Kalburgi district in Karnataka. (Representational Image)

According to police, the girl – a student of Class 6 – had left her home on Saturday afternoon to visit her aunt’s house. When she did not reach her aunt’s house, the family began looking for her and on Sunday evening her body was found in a well by a villager, police said.

Senior police officers reached the spot after the incident came to light. “The girl was raped and murdered by miscreants we have some clues about who the accused should be and would nab the culprits soon,” Kalburgi superintendent of police Isha Panth told HT.

Panth said a case under Sections 376 (rape), 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Pocso Act was registered at Nimbarga police station.

A post-mortem examination was conducted at GIMS hospital, and the report is awaited, police said.

After the news of the minor’s rape and murder spread in the village, Kuruba Samaj staged a protest in front of the GIMS hospital demanding immediate arrest of the culprits.

