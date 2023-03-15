15 taken into custody after stone-pelting near place of worship in Karnataka

Tension prevailed at Rattihalli here as stones were allegedly pelted near a place of worship, causing damage to few houses and vehicles nearby, police said on Tuesday. Fifteen people have been taken into custody in connection with the incident for inquiry, police said.

Police have brought the situation under control.

The incident took place during a motorcycle rally carried out in connection with the unveiling of the statue of Sangolli Rayanna, the 18th century warrior who fought the British.

According to sources, today's incident is suspected to be in retaliation to the alleged incident of stone pelting, during the procession of Sangolli Rayanna's statue on March 9.

"Morning around 11 am, there was a bike rally in connection with the installation of Sangolli Raynna's statue, which was peaceful. Meanwhile, about 100 to 150 youths who were going behind the bike rally deviated from the route and pelted stones near the mosque randomly, causing damage to eight to ten houses and a couple of vehicles," Haveri SP Dr Shivakumar said.

"15 people have been taken into custody in connection with the incident for inquiry, and further action will follow. The situation in Rattihalli is currently peaceful."

