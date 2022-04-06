22-yr-old killed in road rage; 3 including minor arrested
- A 22-year-old man named Chandru was stabbed to death by three people in the early morning hours of Tuesday over road rage argument.
A 22-year-old youth has allegedly been killed by three young men in JJ Nagar in the early morning hours of Tuesday. Police say the murder occurred due to road rage.
The deceased has been identified as Chandru, who was doing an apprenticeship in the railway department according to a news website.
Chandru and his friend, Simon Raj were out past mid-night in search of chicken rolls after partying on the occasion of Simon's birthday. Therefore, they went in search of hotels in the KR Market area, Town Hall, Chamarajpet, and Cottonpet and then came to JJ Nagar around 2.30 a.m., reports said.
In the area, Chandru’s bike reportedly brushed with another bike, causing a heated argument to break out. The other biker, named Pasha, summoned two of his friends. Things turned serious when Pasha unsheathed a knife and stabbed Chandru in the thigh.
Pasha and his two friends reportedly fled the spot after the attack. Simon reportedly rushed Chandru to hospital in an autorickshaw at 3 a.m., however Chandru is said to have succumbed to his injuries at 3:30 a.m..
Pasha and his friends, including a minor, were arrested later in the day. The police said they arrested Shahid Pasha (21), Shahid Goli (22) and a minor based on CCTV footage. All three are currently in police custody for interrogation.
City police commissioner Kamal Pant has reportedly said, “Chandru and Simon Raj, residents of Cottonpete, are from the Christian community. They had gone to an eatery on the Mysore Road and while returning on a bike, they collided with another two-wheeler being driven by Shahid. The incident led to a quarrel, which was joined by the others and Shahid stabbed Chandru on his right thigh and the three fled from the spot. Chandru was rushed to Victoria Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. All the three accused have been arrested.”
A police officer has reportedly told a news website that it was Simon’s birthday on Tuesday and the duo was out to celebrate with their friends. He also said that many shops on the Mysore Road, especially near Padarayanapura, Cottonpet areas, remain open during the night hours during Ramzan.
Meanwhile, a few BJP leaders, including Home Minister Araga Jnanendra and BJP national secretary C T Ravi, tried to give the crime a communal angle, saying that Chandru was murdered because he did not speak Urdu. Home Minister Jnanendra has however retracted his statement.
-
75-year-old fisherman feared drowned in Thane, search operations on
A 75-year-old fisherman who went fishing on April 3 at the Naglabunder creek has gone missing and Balram Ramdas Bhoir's' family has now alerted the authorities. Fearing him drowned, a search operation is being carried out by the Thane Municipal Corporation's Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) along with Kasarvadavali police, Thane Disaster Response Force personnel and local fishermen of Naglabunder. The family claimed that Balram Ramdas Bhoir's boat must have overturned while fishing.
-
Dombivli man arrested for making prank calls to police station, abusing officers
The Dombivli Manpada police in Dombivli arrested a 35-year-old man for regularly calling the police officials in an inebriated state after having a fight with The accused, Hemant Kansara of Deslepada's wife and abusing them. The police ignored him for several months. However, he allegedly got the contact numbers of senior officials and started abusing them too. The accused, Hemant Kansara of Deslepada, had been making prank calls to Manpada police station landline number for the last one-and-a-half years.
-
Amid concerns of waning immunity, experts push for boosters
Mumbai With the state lifting all Covid-induced restrictions in the city, including the mask mandate, medical experts have sounded alarm bells over waning immunity in the population that was administered the Covid vaccine in the early phase of the inoculation drive. Infectious disease specialist Dr Om Srivastava, who is also on the state's Covid task force, said that there is little known about the vaccines even today.
-
Man who posed as military officer to dupe job aspirants held
PUNE In a joint operation with Military Intelligence (Southern Command), the Satara crime branch arrested a person for allegedly duping people with promises of jobs in the military. Margaje's, was held from a village in Satara, said officials. The accused has been identified as a resident of Kanhawadi in Khandala taluka of Satara district (31), Pravin Shivaji Margaje.
-
Karnataka HM says youth killed as he didn't know Urdu, retracts statement
Stoking a controversy, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Wednesday claimed that the recent murder of a 22-year-old youth here was because Chandru's did not know Urdu, but subsequently retracted it by stating that the incident was actually over road rage. His statement evoked sharp reaction from opposition parties. Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant said the killing was over road rage. Later retracting his statement, Jnanendra said it was source-based information, which was 'wrong.'
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics