22-yr-old killed in road rage; 3 including minor arrested

A 22-year-old youth has allegedly been killed by three young men in JJ Nagar in the early morning hours of Tuesday. Police say the murder occurred due to road rage.

The deceased has been identified as Chandru, who was doing an apprenticeship in the railway department according to a news website.

Chandru and his friend, Simon Raj were out past mid-night in search of chicken rolls after partying on the occasion of Simon's birthday. Therefore, they went in search of hotels in the KR Market area, Town Hall, Chamarajpet, and Cottonpet and then came to JJ Nagar around 2.30 a.m., reports said.

In the area, Chandru’s bike reportedly brushed with another bike, causing a heated argument to break out. The other biker, named Pasha, summoned two of his friends. Things turned serious when Pasha unsheathed a knife and stabbed Chandru in the thigh.

Pasha and his two friends reportedly fled the spot after the attack. Simon reportedly rushed Chandru to hospital in an autorickshaw at 3 a.m., however Chandru is said to have succumbed to his injuries at 3:30 a.m..

Pasha and his friends, including a minor, were arrested later in the day. The police said they arrested Shahid Pasha (21), Shahid Goli (22) and a minor based on CCTV footage. All three are currently in police custody for interrogation.

City police commissioner Kamal Pant has reportedly said, “Chandru and Simon Raj, residents of Cottonpete, are from the Christian community. They had gone to an eatery on the Mysore Road and while returning on a bike, they collided with another two-wheeler being driven by Shahid. The incident led to a quarrel, which was joined by the others and Shahid stabbed Chandru on his right thigh and the three fled from the spot. Chandru was rushed to Victoria Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. All the three accused have been arrested.”

A police officer has reportedly told a news website that it was Simon’s birthday on Tuesday and the duo was out to celebrate with their friends. He also said that many shops on the Mysore Road, especially near Padarayanapura, Cottonpet areas, remain open during the night hours during Ramzan.

Meanwhile, a few BJP leaders, including Home Minister Araga Jnanendra and BJP national secretary C T Ravi, tried to give the crime a communal angle, saying that Chandru was murdered because he did not speak Urdu. Home Minister Jnanendra has however retracted his statement.

