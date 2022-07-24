3 Bengaluru cops en route Andhra to nab drug peddler killed in accident: Report

Three Bengaluru cops were killed in a road accident near Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday. The incident occurred while the police personnel where travelling to the neighbouring state to catch a drug peddler, The Times of India reported. The vehicle carrying them rammed into the divider.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Karnataka home minister Araga Jnanendra announced that two other police personnel who were injured in the accident are getting treated at a hospital. Police Sub Inspector Avinash, constable Anil Malik and driver Maxwell were among the deceased.

The home minister took to social media and wrote “It is unfortunate that PSI Avinash, PC Anil Malik and driver Maxwell died in a road accident. May the departed soul rest in peace. PSI Dixit and PC Sharanbasava are injured and wish them a speedy recovery. (Sic)”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bengaluru police commissioner Pratap Reddy too paid condolences to the families of cops and announced that they are taking care of the injured. “@BlrCityPolice condole the death of PSI Anil and PC Anil Malik along with driver Joseph in a road accident, while on duty. PSI Dikshith L & PC Sharanabasava were injured. Wish them speedy recovery. @DCPEASTBCP is coordinating efforts(Sic)” wrote the top official.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

All five police personnel who went to Andhra Pradesh on an operation are said to be posted at Shivajinagara police station of Bengaluru.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON