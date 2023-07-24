Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / 3 college girls suspended for taking video of fellow student in restroom at Karnataka

3 college girls suspended for taking video of fellow student in restroom at Karnataka

Netra Jyothi College director Rashmi Krishna Prasad said the incident occurred on Wednesday and the very next day the students were suspended.

Three girl students studying optometry course in a college have been suspended after they allegedly videographed a fellow student in the restroom, the college management said on Sunday.

3 college girls suspended for taking video of fellow student in restroom(Pixabay)
The girls were suspended on two counts -- first, they brought the mobile phone which is banned in the college and then taking video, she said.

According to the director, the three girls told the victim that their target was some other girls and she was mistakenly videographed. They reportedly deleted the video in front of her, the director said.

However, the victim told her other friends about the incident and they reported the matter to the management, the director said.

"We suspended the three girls immediately. Though the victim was reluctant to lodge a police complaint for some reasons, we petitioned to the police informing them about the incident. We also handed over the mobile phones used in videography for forensic examination," Rashmi told PTI.

When contacted, Malpe Station House Officer, said they have received a complaint and are looking into it.

