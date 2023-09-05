31-yr-old woman accuses Cops of refusing to file her complaint, dies by suicide

A 31-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide in Ramanagara district after recording a video, in which she is purportedly heard accusing the police of not registering her complaint, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The family members and relatives of the deceased filed a complaint with the Ramanagara superintendent of police (SP) urging him to take action against the police officials who allegedly insulted her. (Representative Image)

In the purported video, the woman is heard saying that she had a dispute with another woman over financial matters on last Thursday.

The woman had gone to the local police station to file a complaint regarding the altercation. However, she alleged that the police declined to accept her complaint, citing her previous involvement in multiple fraud cases.

HT cannot independently verify the veracity of the video.

In the video, the woman has also alleged that Channapatna town circle inspector Shobha and a few other personnel insulted her referring old cases against her. She accused the police personnel of “humiliation” in the video.

On September 1, the woman was admitted to Channapatna government hospital and later shifted her to Mandya Institute of Medical sciences (MIMS) hospital, where doctors diagnosed her of sleeping pill overdose. The woman died in the hospital on September 3.

Her family members filed a complaint with the Ramanagara superintendent of police (SP) seeking action against the police officers named by the woman in her video.

“In the complaint filed by the woman’s husband, he also mentioned the names of some who lent money to the deceased,’’ Ramanagara SP Karthik Reddy said. “We have registered a complaint against four people including a woman in connection with the suicide,” he said, adding that a special team has been formed under Channapatna rural circle inspector Krishna.

Eight FIRs were registered against the deceased woman in Ramanagara and various police stations in Bengaluru. “There is information that there was a financial transaction between the deceased and the other woman. It is suspected that she committed suicide due to this pressure. If the charges against our staff are proven, disciplinary action will also be taken against them,” he added.

