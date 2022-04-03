324 government employees in Dharwad fined for carrying unauthorized BPL cards
Yesterday, the HRMS data revealed that several government employees from Dharwad were carrying illegal BPL cards. The officials have identified 324 such employees out of which 24 have already been fined and the remaining 300 are yet to pay the fine. Their cards were also cancelled to ensure they weren't misused.
BPL card is a popular government document issued to people below the poverty line so that they can avail certain government subsidies. Some of these amenities like ration or treatment at government hospitals are available for free to anyone holding a BPL card. The card enables eligible households to buy food grains at subsidized rates under the National Food Security Act (NFSA). The document serves as a common form of identification for many individuals. These cards are issued after the state governments identify eligible households for purchasing food grains at subsidized rates from the Public Distribution System.
As per the rules, a government employee cannot hold a BPL card. Even if a single member of the family has a government job, it disqualifies the whole family from obtaining a BPL card or an Aadhayodaya card. But, in the Dharwad district, the officials have identified 324 such government employees with well-paid salaries, that hold unauthorized BPL cards.
Food Department Joint Director Sudheera Sahukar said that this year 18 people were found to have illegal BPL cards adding to the last year's figure of 306, a total of 324 employees whom the Department of Food and Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs traced and issued a notice to pay the fine. So far, only 24 people have paid the fine. Total fine amounting to ₹7,08,000 was collected. The remaining 300 employees are yet to pay fines. They have already been asked to clear their dues, otherwise, the department will further investigate them.
Data on government employees with unauthorized ration cards have been discovered from the HRMS data. The food department has now tracked them down and is canceling their cards and collecting the fines as soon as possible.
