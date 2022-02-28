366 new COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, 224 reported from Bengaluru
Karnataka on Sunday registered 366 fresh coronavirus cases and 17 virus-related fatalities, taking the aggregate to 39,40,795 and the toll to 39,936. There were 801 discharges, pushing the total number of recoveries in the state to 38,94,333, a health bulletin said.
Of the new cases, 224 were from Bengaluru Urban saw 326 people being discharged and 11 virus-related deaths.
The total number of active cases across the state is now 6,488. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.69 per cent, the case fatality rate (CFR) was 4.64 per cent. Of the 17 deaths, 11 were from Bengaluru Urban, one each from Bidar, Chamarajanagara, Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu, Raichur and Udupi.
After Bengaluru Urban, Belagavi and Mysuru recorded the second-highest number of cases at 17, Dakshina Kannada 10, Kalaburagi and Ballari 9, Hassan 8, followed by others. Bengaluru Urban district now has a total of 17,78,361 cases, while Mysuru has 2,29,269 and Tumakuru 1,59,721. Cumulatively, a total of 6.44 crore samples have been tested, of which 52,475 were on Sunday alone.
-
Left to hold demonstrations in Bengal against election malpractices
Left Front chairman Biman Bose alleged that the ruling Trinamool Congress attempted to deprive voters of their franchise by violent means. He described it as "ominous for democracy."
-
West Bengal Assembly summoned on March 7 at 2pm
Recently, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had written to chief minister Mamata Banerjee and had urged her to "make it convenient for an interaction" at Raj Bhavan as "lack of response to issues flagged has potential to lead to constitutional stalemate".
-
Mumbai local train services affected between Palghar and Vangaon; details here
Western Railway undertook an unannounced hour-long block between Mumbai's Palghar and Vangaon stations today.
-
Elections will never be the same in Lucknow without Vajpayee, Tandon
Lucknow has been synonymous with former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee and former BJP MP late Lalji Tandon and elections will never be the same here without the two stalwarts, feel citizens.
-
HC quashes PIL against BMC order on delimitation of wards; fines petitioners
The Bombay High Court on Monday dismissed a public interest litigation challenging a notification issued by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) chief for suggestions and objections from citizens on the proposed delimitation of civic wards.