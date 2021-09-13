4 arrested in Karnataka over viral video of woman’s sexual assault

Yadgir district police have arrested four men after a video of a woman being stripped began doing the rounds on social media. Yadgir superintendent of police Vedamurthy, in a video statement released Monday, said the four arrested a day ago have said the incident took place one and a half years ago.

Police said in the video, the suspects could be seen stripping, sexually abusing and assaulting the woman with sugarcane sticks. The suspects were also allegedly heard telling the woman that no one is coming to her rescue and also speak about some money they lost. The miscreants used the mobile torchlight and vehicle’s headlight since the video was shot at night. The video also showed the miscreants clicking selfies with the victim during the assault.

Police have identified the Dalit woman. According to police, the incident took place on the Yadgir-Shahapur state highway. “The police department has taken the case very seriously. Shahapur police have registered a suo motu case and the matter will be investigated,” Vedamurthy said in a report.