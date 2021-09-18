5 family members, including 9-month-old baby, found dead in Bengaluru house

Five members of a family, including a nine-month-old baby, were found dead in a house in Bengaluru on Friday night, multiple reports said citing the police. A two-and-a-half-year-old girl, who starved for almost four days, was also found unconscious in the house on Chetan Circle fourth cross in Thigalarapalya of Magadi Road, the reports added. The girl, who the police said might have fallen unconscious after starving for almost four days, was sent to the hospital.

According to the police, the family might have killed themselves four days ago. Police have found in their preliminary investigation that all four adults were found dead in different rooms of the house, which doors and windows were closed, according to one of the reports. “The baby was found dead on the bed. We have sent all the dead bodies for postmortem and the investigation has started,” Sanjeev M Patil, deputy commissioner of police (West), was quoted as saying by the Indian Express.

The incident came to light on Friday after the house owner, who is a journalist with a local newspaper, came back. According to the reports citing the police, the owner was away for the last few days and came to check on his family members after they did not pick up his phone calls. A case of unnatural death has been registered at the Byadarahalli police station and further investigation is going on.

