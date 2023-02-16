Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / ‘52 lakh farmers getting 10K in their accounts’: BJP Karnataka in-charge

‘52 lakh farmers getting 10K in their accounts’: BJP Karnataka in-charge

bengaluru news
Published on Feb 16, 2023 02:27 PM IST

Karnataka Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) in-charge Arun Singh, on Wednesday, launched a scathing attack on Congress and said that the party did not work on giving people facilities while 52 lakh farmers are getting ₹10,000 in their accounts in the state under BJP's rule.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary in-charge of Karnataka Arun Singh. (HT Photo)(HT_PRINT)
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary in-charge of Karnataka Arun Singh. (HT Photo)(HT_PRINT)
ANI | | Posted by Yamini C S

Karnataka Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) in-charge Arun Singh, on Wednesday, launched a scathing attack on Congress and said that the party did not work on giving people facilities while 52 lakh farmers are getting 10,000 in their accounts in the state under BJP's rule.

Arjun Singh interacted with the media after attending the Karnataka BJP Committee meeting today.

He said, "In Karnataka 52 lakh farmers are getting 10,000 in their accounts. Under 'Raitha Shakti Scheme' farmers are being provided additional amenities. The Railway budget for Karnataka is more than 7,500 crore."

READ | BJP leadership happy with Bommai as Karnataka CM: General secretary Arun Singh

"When the Congress government was there they did not work on giving people schemes, healthcare facilities and the construction of roads. We have provided 8 lakh houses under government schemes," Arjun Singh added.

Ahead of the state budget session for 2023-24, Karnataka Congress Chief DK Shivakumar on Friday lashed out at the BJP-led state government, saying the party does not have any agenda to focus on people.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the state budget session, Shivkumar claimed that 50 per cent of the works that were announced in the last budget have not been completed.

READ | Karnataka BJP floating tenders at inflated rates to raise funds for polls: Cong

"It will be an election manifesto budget. Bharatiya Janata Party doesn't have any agenda to help people. The BJP govt is only about making announcements and promises in the media," Shivakumar told ANI.

Two rounds of discussions have been held with the Finance Department with regard to the state budget session, Bommai had said earlier.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had said that he would present a budget that would focus on farmers and the poor.

Karnataka Legislative Assembly elections are scheduled to take place later this year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
karnataka arun singh bjp politics bengaluru karnataka assembly election + 4 more
karnataka arun singh bjp politics bengaluru karnataka assembly election + 3 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 16, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out