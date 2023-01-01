78 booked for drunk driving on New Year eve in B’luru: Police

At least 78 people were booked for drinking and driving on December 31, Bengaluru police said on Sunday.

“Of all the persons checked yesterday night for Drink and Drive, only 78 were booked for DD violation. Thank you #Bengalurians for driving responsibly! Wish you all a very happy, safe and prosperous New Year,” MN Anucheth, joint commissioner of police (traffic) informed on Twitter.

In view of the New Year celebrations, the Bengaluru police had last week announced a slew of safety and security measures and said preparation have been made to maintain law and order in the city.

Special commissioner (traffic) Dr MA Saleem had said that the Bengaluru traffic police will conduct random checks across the city to curtail the drunk driving menace. Saleem had also urged people to use public transport like BMTC and Namma Metro on December 31.

Motorcyclists who cause inconvenience to the public by indulging in rash and negligent driving will be dealt with sternly, the Bengaluru police said. “People are requested to contact the police helpline No. 112 in case they come across any such situations.”

The police appealed to the public “celebrating New Year’s Eve especially with drinks that if they are in a group, at least one person who holds the steering of the motor vehicle and or the rider of a two-wheeler should abstain from consuming alcohol and ferry his friends safely and ensure his own safety and safety of other road users”.

According to the traffic police data, 26,017 drunk driving cases were recorded last year as compared to 4,144 in 2021.