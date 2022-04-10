92-year-old man completes 5K run at Bengaluru marathon, BJP MP heaps praise: 'truly symbolises...'

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BJP MP Tejaswi Surya hold the hand of a 92-year-old man as they crosses the finish line of a 5K marathon.
Published on Apr 10, 2022 11:55 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

A 92-year-old man completed a 5km-run at Bengaluru Marathon, outpacing many along the way, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya said on Sunday. Sharing the video on Twitter, the Lok Sabha member representing the Bangalore South constituency said that the nonagenarian, whom he referred to as Sri Dattatreya Ji, “truly symbolises the spirit of grit and determination of every Bengalurean."

In the video, Tejasvi Surya, who also heads the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, can be seen holding the hand of Dattatreya ji while they crossed the finish line.

“A true ambassador for fit Bengaluru!” wrote Surya.

The 8th Edition of the Bengaluru Marathon was held on Sunday at Sree Kanteerava Stadium. The event included three categories - a Marathon of 42.2km; a Half marathon of 21.09km; and a 5K for 5km race.

Tejasvi Surya recently triggered a controversy after a demonstration led by him against Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's remarks on the recently released movie "The Kashmir Files" turned violent. Some of the protesters breached two barricades and reached outside Kejriwal's house where they created a ruckus and shouted slogans.

 

