Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / After one week, Bengaluru doctor's pets rescued from a sealed house
bengaluru news

After one week, Bengaluru doctor's pets rescued from a sealed house

Bengaluru doctor's pets, which included two cats, two tortoises and a huge aquarium were rescued by Bengaluru police after a bank sealed the house after the owner had defaulted on a loan.
Bengaluru doctor's pets have been rescued by Bengaluru police after a bank sealed the house. (Image for representation only)(Twitter/TKOld2020)
Published on Apr 15, 2022 12:09 PM IST
ByYamini C S

Straight out of a ‘faith in humanity restored’ Tumblr post, police have rescued pets of, Bengaluru resident, Dr Priyadarshini, whose house was sealed by a bank after she failed to repay her home loan funds. The pets included two Persian cats, two tortoises and a large aquarium, which were reportedly trapped in the shut house without food and water since Friday last week.

According to reports, Dr Priyadarshini was making rounds at the High Court for a hearing when bank officials landed at her home to confiscate and seal it following failure in repayment of home loans. The officials went by the book and sealed her house in her absence, allegedly despite knowing that she had pets. However, when the doctor found out about the incident, she reportedly rushed back home and pleaded with the officials to free her pets. 

Officials however said to have denied the request, following which Dr Priyadarshini went to the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA).

An SPCA member and animal rights activist, Arun Prasad, then took to Twitter and shared the story, tagging senior officials to take action on the matter. Prasad told The Hindu, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of the West Division responded to his tweet and asked Rajarajeshwari Nagar police to rescue the animals. 

RELATED STORIES

The Bangalore Mirror reported that Prasad contacted the bank first and explained that they were committing an offence under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act, but the officials reportedly did not yield to any requests. The bank officials could have been punished under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act 1960 Section 11. 

Prasad then contacted the Chairman of the bank as well, but he washed his hands off the issue. Prasad then told reporters that if anything happens to those pets or they die due to starvation, the bank will be liable.

Upon the DCP West's orders, police went to Dr Priadarshini's house to rescue her pets and summoned bank officials also to the spot. However, officials turned up without the home key, following which, they broke open a window and rescued the pets. 

According to reports, one cat and a tortoise have gone missing. However the other pets were checked up by Veterinary doctors and are now in the care of their owner. Dr Priyadarshini is staying at a lodge with her two daughters currently.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
animal rescue bangalore
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP