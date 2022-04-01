After school girl, BBMP truck kills senior citizen in Bengaluru
The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has had another death in just ten days after a garbage truck knocked down a 76-year-old man on Thursday on Thanisandra Main Road.
This is the second such incident in the last ten days. Few days back a BBMP garbage truck had killed a class 9 student near Old Airport Road after she was forced to cross the road to avoid a waterlogged subway due to BBMP's negligence.
The deceased has been identified as Ramaiah, who was riding his scooter back home after attending a family function, while his family was travelling in a car.
The speeding BBMP truck behind Ramaiah allegedly did not see him and knocked him down on Thanisandra Main Road, after which Ramaiah lost balance and slipped under the wheel of the truck, reports said.
Ramaiah, who was a farmer by profession, was a resident of Sampigehalli. He is said to have been brought to a nearby private hospital but was reportedly declared brought dead.
The driver reportedly fled the scene in a hit-and-run case. The police had reportedly recovered the abandoned truck a few days later and the case has been filed at the Chikkajala police station. However, the driver has not been tracked yet.
In a similar incident, a 14-year-old girl, identified as Akshaya, was run over by a speeding BBMP garbage truck near the Hebbal flyover while she was trying to cross the road. Akshaya had taken to cross the highway, since the underpass was flooded with rain water.
In the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report, Bengaluru leads the list of cities registering cases against civic authorities for deaths due to negligence in 2020.
Unsafe roads have taken many a life in Bengaluru, killing a Haveri-based techie in a road accident in M S Palya after he fell into a pothole dug by the BBMP. Despite many warnings and court orders, Bengaluru's civic bodies seem to repeat their past behaviour.
This has been signified by the death of a father-daughter duo last week, who were killed due to a transformer blast in Bengaluru, even after residents had reported an oil leakage to the BESCOM. Two BESCOM officials were held in the matter for negligence, but were given bail within the same day.
-
Pune based Shivani Lonkar on being stuck in Ukraine: We just wanted to be back, alive
Shivani Lonkar from Pune, a third-year student of medicine in Kyiv, Ukraine, is now back home. “They were tough days. I was clueless. We just wanted to be back, alive and safe,” Lonkar says. She mentions that the Indian Embassy has “done a lot” for them by getting them out of the country. Lonkar is back in Pune after a year, but her last days in Ukraine have left her scarred.
-
Section 144 imposed in Noida. Check details
The authorities have imposed Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Budh Nagar in view of the upcoming festivals and high-school exams. Major festivals that will be celebrated this month include Ramzan, Ram Navami, and Ambedkar Jayanti. The dates of the General Legislative Council election are also slated to be announced this month. According to the data from the state health department, 60 districts reported zero fresh cases.
-
Rahul Gandhi in Bengaluru, calls ‘Karnataka govt most corrupt’
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is currently on a visit to Bengaluru is attending the Karnataka Congress Extended Executive meeting on Friday Morning. The MP, who is on a two-day visit to the state was accompanied by the Congress state unit President DK Shivakumar, Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah and other senior state party leaders. Speculations are rife that his visit is set to kick off Karnataka Congress' 2023 Assembly elections campaign.
-
Amit Shah in Bengaluru, BJP rubbishes K'taka leadership change speculation
Union Home Minister Amit Shah who is on a two-day visit to Karnataka on Friday attended the 115th Jayanthi and Guru Vandana program of Shivakumara Swamiji at Siddaganga Math in Tumkur. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Bharatiya Janata Party MP Tejasvi Surya were also present on the occasion. Shah will be attending Karnataka State Cooperative Conference at around 4 pm in Bengaluru Palace.
-
At 11pm! BBMP uploads Budget 2022 on website, unprecedented move surprises many
In an unexpected development, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) uploaded its budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year on its website late on Thursday night without any prior notice, moving away from the usual route of presenting it in the public eye. As per Section 196 of the BBMP Act, the local body's budget is supposed to be announced at least three weeks prior to the start of the next fiscal year.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics