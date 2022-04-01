After school girl, BBMP truck kills senior citizen in Bengaluru

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has had another death in just ten days after a garbage truck knocked down a 76-year-old man on Thursday on Thanisandra Main Road.

This is the second such incident in the last ten days. Few days back a BBMP garbage truck had killed a class 9 student near Old Airport Road after she was forced to cross the road to avoid a waterlogged subway due to BBMP's negligence.

The deceased has been identified as Ramaiah, who was riding his scooter back home after attending a family function, while his family was travelling in a car.

The speeding BBMP truck behind Ramaiah allegedly did not see him and knocked him down on Thanisandra Main Road, after which Ramaiah lost balance and slipped under the wheel of the truck, reports said.

Ramaiah, who was a farmer by profession, was a resident of Sampigehalli. He is said to have been brought to a nearby private hospital but was reportedly declared brought dead.

The driver reportedly fled the scene in a hit-and-run case. The police had reportedly recovered the abandoned truck a few days later and the case has been filed at the Chikkajala police station. However, the driver has not been tracked yet.

In a similar incident, a 14-year-old girl, identified as Akshaya, was run over by a speeding BBMP garbage truck near the Hebbal flyover while she was trying to cross the road. Akshaya had taken to cross the highway, since the underpass was flooded with rain water.

In the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report, Bengaluru leads the list of cities registering cases against civic authorities for deaths due to negligence in 2020.

Unsafe roads have taken many a life in Bengaluru, killing a Haveri-based techie in a road accident in M S Palya after he fell into a pothole dug by the BBMP. Despite many warnings and court orders, Bengaluru's civic bodies seem to repeat their past behaviour.

This has been signified by the death of a father-daughter duo last week, who were killed due to a transformer blast in Bengaluru, even after residents had reported an oil leakage to the BESCOM. Two BESCOM officials were held in the matter for negligence, but were given bail within the same day.