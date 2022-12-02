Air India set to resume direct Bengaluru-San Francisco flight from today

Air India has said that is all set to resume the direct flight services between Bengaluru and San Francisco in the United States from Friday. The carrier also announced that they will run three direct flight services a week between Bengaluru and San Francisco. In a tweet from the official handle, it stated, “Air India from Bengaluru to San Francisco, 3x weekly starting 2nd December, 2022.” The fare for one trip between Bengaluru and San Francisco starts from Rs. 83, 766, excluding taxes, announced the airlines.

The Air India website showed that the direct flight on Friday will take off at 2:20 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) from Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru. On the same day, another flight will take off from San Francisco to Bengaluru at 9pm IST.

According to a report by the Indian Express, the direct flight services between Bengaluru and San Francisco were halted around 8 months ago due to Covid restrictions and less demand. The direct flight will cover the distance of 14,000 kilometers and the airlines will operate Boeing 777-200 LR aircrafts with the seating capacity of 238 people. These flight services are also the longest flights of Air India, with roughly 16-hour travel time between the two cities.

Meanwhile on November 21, the ministry of Civil Aviation of the Indian Government has decided to lift off the mandate to fill up Air Suvidha form, the self-declaration form that was used to declare the health status for all international passengers.

