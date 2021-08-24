Allow WFH till Dec 2022 to help Bengaluru Metro work: K’taka govt to IT firms

The Karnataka government has requested large corporations with offices on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) or Bengaluru’s IT corridors to extend work from home (WFH) to their employees till the end of December 2022.

The department of information technology, biotechnology, science & technology has made this request for the soon-to-be initiated Metro rail construction on the stretch from Silk Board to KR Puram and from there to the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA).

“We would like to bring to your notice, that BMRCL (Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited) is starting metro construction works on outer Ring Road (ORR) from Central Silk Board to KR Puram and the construction of the same could extend to about 1.5 to 2 years. The ORR houses many large Tech Parks and IT company campuses and carries large amount of traffic throughout the day. The ORR, despite having 6 lanes and service roads, is infamous for its perennial traffic congestion,” EV Ramanna Reddy, the additional chief secretary, IT/BT, S&T department said in his letter to the regional director of NASSCOM.

Bengaluru’s IT companies were among the first to extend WFH which allowed the multi-billion dollar industry to continue operations despite the Covid- 19 pandemic-induced lockdown.

The department said that it would be beneficial if “the IT companies especially located in ORR, would extend the work from home option for most of the employees till December 2022, and/or the IT parks/companies may be advised to stagger the working hours for those employees working physically at office.”

The department added that the companies which wish to resume operations encourage their workers to use company or public buses to reduce congestion. “We request you to circulate this advisory to IT companies located on ORR so that infrastructure development activities are carried out smoothly, which would also ease out traffic congestion in future,” Reddy said.