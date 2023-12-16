Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cities / Bengaluru News / Andhra Pradesh: Police officials seize 492 kgs cannabis in Sri Satya Sai

Andhra Pradesh: Police officials seize 492 kgs cannabis in Sri Satya Sai

ANI |
Dec 16, 2023 09:44 AM IST

In a significant operation, the police in Kodikonda check post of Chilamathur mandal, Sri Sathyasai district, seized cannabis valued at one crore rupees and apprehended four individuals.

Sri Satya Sai District (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 16 (ANI): In a significant operation, the police in Kodikonda check post of Chilamathur mandal, Sri Sathyasai district, seized cannabis valued at one crore rupees and apprehended four individuals, police said.

HT Image

Acting on a tip-off regarding a substantial quantity of ganja being transported in a container from Hyderabad to Bengaluru, Chilamathur police intercepted the vehicle at the Kodikonda checkpost, stated police officials. Chilamathur police intercepted the vehicle at the Kodikonda check post.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Upon opening the container, it was revealed that 492 kg of ganja had been discreetly packaged into 294 packets within a specially designed compartment, catching even the police off guard, said the police.

The SP stated that, following a thorough investigation based on the received information, the cannabis was confiscated.

SP Madhav Reddy further elucidated that the four individuals linked to the smuggling network, operating from the centre in Delhi, have been arrested and remanded.

He added that ongoing inquiries are being conducted in connection with the case. (ANI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
police andhra pradesh
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP