Anjuman-E-Islam members offer pooja at Hanumantha temple
- Members of educational and social organization Anjuman-E-Islam from Dharwad offered a special pooja at the Sri Nuggikeri Hanumantha temple on Monday where a Muslim vendor's fruit cart was vandalised, reports said.
Four Sri Ram Sene activists were held by police for the vandalism, making it one of the first arrests on the matter of economic boycott of Muslim vendors around temple premises.
The vandalism had reportedly occurred on Saturday when members of the Sri Ram Sene, donning saffron shawls, allegedly broke and damaged at least four fruit carts carrying watermelon near the Sri Nuggikeri Hanumantha temple in the Dharwad district.
Similar incidents have been reported across the country on the occasion of Rama Navami as several communal clashes broke out between communities, including stone pelting during processions, arson, and damage to shops and vehicles at multiple places.
The arrests of Sri Ram Sene members were made by Karnataka Police on Sunday.
Superintendent of police P Krishnakant has reportedly told The Indian Express that the accused have been identified as Mailarappa Guddappanavar, Mahaling Aigali, Chidanand Kalal and Kumar Kattimani. According to the report, eight people have been named in the first information report (FIR) and police are on the lookout for the others.
Former CM and Janata Dal (Secular) leader H D Kumaraswamy, condemned the incident and demanded that the activists be booked for their activities.
The vandalism incident comes after Muslim vendors were banned from trading their products at several temple fairs and annual festivals in many parts of Karnataka in retaliation after Muslims called for a state wide bandh to protest the High Court verdict which upheld the ban on wearing of hijab (headscarves) in educational institutions.
When asked by opposition Congress leaders to take action against activists for banning the Muslim vendors, the ruling BJP government cited a 2002 rule in the Assembly, issued under the Karnataka Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments Act, 1997, under which non-Hindus are not permitted to trade on temple premises.
-
Karnataka CM reacts after minister booked in contractor death case
After a First Information Report (FIR) was registered against Karnataka minister KS Eshwarappa over the death of a contractor who had accused Karnataka minister Eshwarappa of demanding a commission for road construction, chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Wednesday he will discuss the issue with his fellow Bharatiya Janata Party leader. The senior BJP leader was booked under section 306 of the Indian Penal Code for abetment to suicide.
-
Raje accuses Rajasthan govt of banning Hindu festivals
Jaipur: Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party leader Vasundhara Raje has accused the Rajasthan government of banning Hindu festivals through administrative orders and said it will not be tolerated. She said the accused named for the violence in Karauli were not arrested and added innocent people were put behind the bars. “The police have not yet met the people whose shops were damaged.” Congress leader Archana Sharma accused the BJP of trying to polarise society.
-
Maximum temp to hover around 39 degrees Celsius in Delhi
New Delhi: The mercury dipped below the 40-degree mark for the first time in six days in Delhi on Tuesday as clouds ended a five-day heatwave. Most weather stations recorded a dip of two to three degrees Celsius. Safdarjung, the base station for weather, recorded a high of 39.5 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. The India Meteorological Department said the maximum temperatures will start rising slightly to 40 degrees Celsius by Friday.
-
In contractor death case, FIR against Karnataka minister Eshwarappa, 2 aides
A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Karnataka minister KS Eswharappa after a contractor, who accused Karnataka minister Eshwarappa of demanding commission for road construction, was found dead, with the cause of death suspected to be suicide. Read Contractor death: chief minister Basavaraj Bommai rejects resignation demand by oppn In recent days, Eshwarappa has made several controversial religious remarks.
-
Delhiwale: New outlooks in an old city
Seasoned machines clog the space of a small room. Dressed in a blue pathani suit and mustard green topi, Mehboob Ilahi is finishing his lunch (this encounter unfolded just before the start of the fasting month of Ramzan). In his early 70s, his serene face with a long white beard now gazes out into the street at Gali Qasim Jan in Old Delhi's Ballimaran. The venerable man dives into his eventful past.
