Apply for Gruha Lakshmi scheme in Karnataka using WhatsApp chatbot. Here's how

The Karnataka government has introduced a WhatsApp chatbot for people of the state to apply for the Gruha Lakshmi scheme without any outdoor hassles. This is the first time for the state government to experiment with the chatbot in a bid to reduce the footfalls at KarnatakaOne and BangaloreOne centres where the physical applications are received. Apply for Gruha Lakshmi scheme in Karnataka using WhatsApp chatbot.

What is Gruha Lakshmi scheme?

During the Karnataka assembly election campaign, the Congress party announced this scheme as one of the five poll promises. The scheme provides cash assistance of ₹2,000 a month to female heads of households in the state. Around 1.5 crore women are expected to be the beneficiaries of the Gruha Lakhsmi scheme. The registrations for this scheme began on July 19.

How to use WhatsApp chatbot for Gruha Lakshmi applications?

The government has provided WhatsApp number 8147500500 to which the chatbot is linked. Once the users send their details to the WhatsApp number, the chatbot will assist and guide the user to finish the application process. The chatbot then transfers the applications to BangaloreOne, KarnatakaOne and GramaOne offices where they will be examined. According to media reports, over seven lakh applications have been received from the WhatsApp chatbot services.

The applicants will have to provide their ration card, Below Poverty Line card (BPL), Above Poverty Line card (APL), or Antyodaya card along with their Aadhaar card. If someone does not have their bank account linked with Aadhaar, they can produce a passbook, the officials said.

Reports suggest that the government is planning to implement the chatbot services in Shakti Scheme too. The government has already asked female passengers to apply for the Shakti smart cards for free bus travel and it is likely to introduce the WhatsApp chatbot soon for this scheme as well.