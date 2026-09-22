Bengaluru, Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Tuesday appeared to question the High Court naming the officer to lead a SIT to probe alleged KPSC recruitment irregularities, asserting that the appointment of officials was the prerogative of the state government and that the job should be "left" to it.

Appointing officers should be left with govt, says Shivakumar on HC naming official to lead SIT in KPSC 'scam'

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He said he doesn't know how the HC "can interfere," by specifying the official's name.

The Karnataka High Court on Monday ordered a five-member SIT headed by Alok Kumar, DGP to conduct a fresh probe into alleged irregularities in the Karnataka Public Service Commission recruitment. It directed the CID and jurisdictional police to hand over their records and evidence to the Special Investigation Team and asked it to complete the probe within 100 days, with progress reports every 30 days.

"There is nothing wrong with that. Our police have already investigated the matter and are doing a very good job," Shivakumar told reporters here.

"But regarding the officers, I don't know how they can interfere. There are several directives and legal provisions concerning the appointment of officers. I will examine that legally," he added.

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{{^usCountry}} Shivakumar said the government should be allowed to decide whom to appoint, and said the government should be allowed to decide on appointing officers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shivakumar said the government should be allowed to decide whom to appoint, and said the government should be allowed to decide on appointing officers. {{/usCountry}}

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"The government should be left to decide whom to appoint and whom not to appoint. That should be left to the government," he said.

"If the CID officials who are currently investigating have not done something properly, let the SIT do it if necessary. Alternatively, if required, they can monitor the inquiry report being prepared under the High Court's supervision. But asking that the investigation be conducted by a particular officer involves the legitimate rights of the government," Shivakumar said, adding that he had received calls from Delhi and elsewhere on the issue and was examining it legally.

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The HC has ordered a fresh probe and directed the SIT to cooperate with the Enforcement Directorate, which is conducting a parallel investigation.

Shivakumar said the government was also examining, from a legal perspective, whether the KPSC could be abolished.

"We are also very serious about this. Actually, I should tell you that I am discussing this with some people from a legal perspective'about how the KPSC itself can be closed ," he said.

"The KPSC should be closed like this. Definitely," the chief minister said.

He said several people, including the KPSC chairman, had become involved in the matter and that investigators had seized a large number of documents.

"Something major needs to be done to close this. It has to be closed. Definitely," he said.

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Shivakumar said the government needed to examine the issue carefully as it involved a constitutional body.

"We have to think about it legally because this involves the President of India. It is somewhat similar to the system under which action is taken against High Court judges. There is a system for this," he said.

"Therefore, we are thinking deeply about the legal aspects. The future of the children is important," he added.

The chief minister said the number of KPSC members had been reduced during Siddaramaiah's government and recalled his own experience of recruiting around 22,000 linemen and some engineers when he was Power minister.

"No matter how transparent we make the process, if the people we appoint there themselves commit wrongdoing, what can we do," he asked.

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"If the people sitting there, including the officers, behave in this manner, then forget about the members they have turned it into their own shop," he said.

To a question on the Soujanya rape and murder case where the Supreme Court ordered a fresh probe, Shivakumar said he had not yet read the judgment.

"I received a message yesterday evening. I have not yet read the judgment. I will look into it," he said.

"There is nothing for us to worry about. The law will take its own course. We do not want to interfere with any kind of investigation," he added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.