Areas including Jayanagar, Mahadevapura to see power cuts in Bengaluru today; Check full list, timings here

Many areas in Bengaluru are set to witness power outages on Wednesday, including JP Nagar, Jayanagar, Mahadevapura, Bannerghatta road and Srinivasanagar, among others, data uploaded onto the BESCOM's website indicated.

The BESCOM schedules frequent power shutdowns in Bengaluru to carry out projects. (HT Archive)

The outages have been scheduled by the power supply company in the midst of quarterly maintenance works taken up by the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KTPCL), and can be expected between 10 am and 5 pm in most areas.

Here is the full list of areas that might be affected today:

Shakambari Nagara, Pipe line road, Ragavendra swamy matta, JP nagar 1st phase, 14th cross, Salarpuria Apartment, Nagarjuna Apartment, Puttenahalli area, Jayangara 8th Block, Jayanagara 5th Block , Jayangara 7th Block, ITI layout, SBI colony, Near RV dental college surroundings, 24th main, Behind LIC office, LIC colony, K R Layout, Venkatadri Layout, JP nagar 5th Phase, Sai Nursery Road, JP nagar 6th phase, 15th cross, 16th & 12th cross, Adarsha residency Apartment, Adarsha garden, Sindhura convention hall and surroundings, JP nagar metro and surroundings, Indira Gandhi circle, Aster hospital, 15th cross underpass road, Actor Sudeep house surrounding, 24th main Nandini hotel signal junction, Green city hospital, Central mall, Kalyani Magnum road, DS palya, Vaishnavi Terrace Apartment, JP nagar - 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th phase, Marenahalli, Manjunath colony, Tank Bund road, Bannerghatta road, Dollars layout, Kalyani magnum Apartment, Kalyani Krishna magnum, J P nagar 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 6th phases, Bannerghatta road, KR Layout 15th cross, Rose garden, Sarakki garden, JP nagar 1st phase, Sarakki gate, SBI colony, Sangam circle 47th cross, Jayanagar 8th block, Arya nagar, Jayanagar 4th & 5th block, Krishna nadanagara, MEI Road surrounding area, Prasad lab, Gowtham nagara and surrounding areas, RMC yard, Swasthik Gajanana slam and surrounding areas, Srikanteshwaranagara, Marappana palya and surrounding areas, Jai maruthi nagara, Srinivasa nagara, Sakamma badavane, Ravi badavane and surrounding areas, PWD Quarters, APMC Quarters, RBI Quarters, Syndicate bank Quarters, MF Quarters, EWS Quarters, BPMC Quarters, corporation Quarters and surrounding areas, 4th block Nandini layout and surrounding areas, MEI backside industrial area, Gorguntepalya, Kulinagara slum, Lakshmidevi nagara, DRDO BARC Bosedevarahatti, Ramadurga, Mahadevapura, Gowripura, Kundapura, Giddapura, Gajjuganahalli, Ramasagara, Bommaiahnakaple, Gowdagere, Bheemagondanahalli, Mallurahalli, Kavalanahalli, Haaluru Devarahatti, Ramadurga, Kavalu Basaveshwaranagra, Gunthakolammanahalli, Torekolammanahalli, Dasaramuttenahalli, Gollahalli, Yatnahatti, Upparahatti, Sarjivanahalli, Nelagethanahatti, Hirekere, Kavanahalli, Gowdarapalya, Bheemagondanahalli, Chowdeshwari temple, Gollahalli, N. Upparahatti, Sarjivanahalli, Hirekere Kavalu, Dasaramuttenahalli, Mallurahalli, Honnavalli, Nagthipura, Hulighalli, Shivanhalli, Kebbhalli, Hitalapura, Hungunhalli, Kallupalya, Teredakuppe, Kamanahalli, Halepalya, Tiptur town, Eachanuru, Keragodi, Gundamgere and surrounding areas, Sasalu and surrounding areas, Gowribidanur and connected stations, Thondebhavi, Manchenahalli, Gundlukottur, Gudibande, Ramapura, Mandikal, Alipura, Mittemari and connected stations, Somanathapura, Peresandra, Somenahalli, Sadali, Julpalya, Chakavelu, Bagepalli, Kodigenahalli (alternate supply can be arranged from 220kV R/s Madhugiri), Dibburahalli, Yenigadhale, Madapura, Uragahalli, Magadi Division areas feeding from 66/11kV Yeligehalli (Mathikere) Substation, all 11 KV feeders of Sub-stations in Handanakere and Huliyaru, Mathighatta, Ammanahalli, Yennegere, Kamalapura, Kaimara, Uppinakatte, Malligere, Hosuru, Kenglapura, Soralamavu and Huliyar, Koragere, Kenkere, Yelnaadu, Singapura, Chikkabidare, Nandihalli, Lingappanahalli, Matihalli, Kallahalli, Seegebaagi, Keshavapura, Hosalli, Somajjanapalya, Borakanaalu, areas fed from 66/11 KV sub-stations in Addagal, Rayalapadu and Gownipalli.

