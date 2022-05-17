At 100 per kg, tomato prices skyrocket in Bengaluru: Here's why

Tomato prices in Karnataka, especially in Bengaluru, have crossed ₹100 per kilogram, forcing many consumers to discard the crop from their shopping list, news agency IANS reported. Previously, the scorching heat caused a major drop in tomato yield in the state, leading to skyrocketing crop prices, while the supply shortage raised prices further.

However, much of the tomato crop Karnataka consumes comes from neighbouring state Maharashtra, where the supply market was hit after farmers dumped their crop yields when prices had dropped to a mere ₹2-3 per kg last month. Farmers had to endure wastage as they could not take on travel and transport expenses when they earned only a meagre amount in return.

The crop's prices have spiked even at the Horticultural Producers Cooperative Marketing and Processing Society of Limited (HOPCOMS), moving from ₹62 to ₹64 per kg two weeks ago to at least ₹75 on Tuesday. Meanwhile, malls and independent vegetable shops are pricing tomatoes well above ₹100 per kg.

Now, the shortage in supply is skyrocketing prices in the city, which is a domino effect is hitting hotel chains and establishments which sell dishes using tomatoes like sambar or rasam. Commercial dwellings are, therefore, reportedly mulling a price hike for these dishes and switching to tamarind to get a tangy flavour special to tomatoes.

IANS reported that the tomato crop has been affected by the cyclone Asani in the state as well as in neighbouring states, with thunderstorms making it worse for the crop. Maharashtra's Nasik and Latur are the main growers of the tomato crop from the state, which have seen average temperatures of 37 to 38 degrees Celsius in May so far. At present, three to four trucks of tomatoes are arriving from Nasik to the Bengaluru market.

Meanwhile, Karnataka regionally grows tomatoes in regions like Kolar, Chikkaballapura, Doddaballapur, Tiptur, Tumakuru, Mulbagal, KGF, Chintamani, Sidlaghatta and some parts of Bengaluru rural district as well.

Kolar district in the state grows large quantities of tomatoes compared to other districts.

Currently, the tomato crop is grown on 16,328 hectares in the state. There is good crop yield in June and August months. The state produces 9.50 lakh metric tonnes of tomato every year, according to experts.

In the Kolar market, last year, 15 kilograms of tomato were being sold for ₹15. Now it has gone up to Rs. 80 and Rs. 100. The wholesale price in Shivamogga, Karwar, Hubballi, and Dharwad is between ₹50 and ₹70, IANS reported.

