Karnataka: IMD issues red alert amid heavy rainfall

Authorities on Monday closed schools and colleges in eight districts of Karnataka as heavy rainfall persisted in several parts of the state, with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a red alert for coastal districts.

Shools in Karnataka closed in eight districts due to heavy rainfall, IMD issued red alert for coastal districts. (PTI)

The deputy commissioners declared holidays in Kodagu, Belagavi, Dharwad, Uttara Kannada, Haveri, Hassan, Shivamogga, Udupi, and some taluks in Dakshina Kannada due to the incessant rainfall and flood-like situation.

The IMD issued a red alert for coastal districts, including Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Uttara Kannada, until Tuesday morning.

Coastal areas are expected to receive over 200 mm of rain in the next 24 hours, the department said.

The met department has also issued a warning to people living in the coastal region to avoid areas prone to waterlogging and asked them to stay away from vulnerable structures, which might collapse due to incessant rains.

The continuous heavy rainfall has disrupted normal life, with areas experiencing flooding and landslides.

According to the officials familiar with the developments, the bathing ghat of Kukke Subrahmanya temple has been submerged, with the level in Kumaradhara River rising to the danger mark, and devotees have been asked not to visit the shrine till the rain subsides.

Moreover, the Kallathigiri waterfalls in Chikkamagaluru have been closed to visitors as rains battered the district increasing the water levels. Landslides were also reported near Dattapada Road in Chikkamagaluru district. Tunga River is flowing above the danger level in Sringeri as well, officials said.

Sri Kshetra Dutta temple in Narasimha Vaadi of Chikkodi taluk has been submerged, following heavy rains. On Monday, several devotees were seen offering prayers in knee-deep waters.

As Hassan continued to receive heavy rainfall on Monday, a bridge connecting Somwarpet and Mageri was submerged with a biker stuck on the bridge. He was later rescued by residents.

In Belagavi, at least five bridges in the district have been submerged following heavy rainfall over the last two days. Several houses were also inundated in Ganesh Colony as drainage water entered low-lying areas, according to the district administration.

The North West Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) has issued instructions to drivers and operators, keeping in mind the safety of passengers in the wake of heavy rains. District administrations have also restricted the movement of buses and other vehicles in many areas where roads and bridges have been submerged.

In Kodagu, the Cauvery River is flowing over the danger level, triggering a flood threat. The crest gates of the Harangi reservoir were opened and more than 23,000 cusecs of water were released into the river, warning residents in low-lying areas to move to safer places. Arrangements are being made by the district administration to open a relief centre if the water level rises, officials said.

Meanwhile, a 23-year-old man drowned in Arasinagundi Falls near Kollur in Byndoor taluk while attempting to record a video for Instagram on Sunday evening, officials said. The incident was captured on his friend’s mobile phone.

The victim, identified as Sharath Kumar, is a native of Bhadravathi in Shivamogga district. According to officials, the youth and his friend, Gururaj, had trekked for about 6km to reach the waterfalls.

In the video, which has been widely shared on social media, Kumar is seen standing near the edge of the rock and watching the waterfalls, while he slips and is washed away with the heavy flow of water.

The incident occurred under the Kollur Police Station limits. The fire service personnel and Kollur police are carrying out the search operation. The family of the young man also reached Kollur on Monday.

Meanwhile, a video of a car being driven across a waterlogged bridge at Mallalli Falls in Somwarpet taluk of Kodagu district was widely shared on social media.

In Bengaluru city, for the next 48 hours, the met department forecast a generally cloudy sky, with light rain very likely with surface winds likely to be strong and gusty.

Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda held a meeting with district collectors of flood-affected areas in the wake of rain-related damages and flood-like situations in the state on Monday.

Chief minister Siddaramaiah has also sought a report on the rainfall on Monday.