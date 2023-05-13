Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Bangalore North election 2023 results for KR Pura, Byatarayanapura, Yeshvanthapura, Dasarahalli, Mahalakshmi Layout
Updated on May 13, 2023 09:48 AM IST

Track latest Bangalore North election 2023 results for KR Pura, Byatarayanapura, Yeshvanthapura, Dasarahalli, Mahalakshmi Layout, Malleshwaram, Hebbal

Karnataka Election 2023: The image shows polling officials collecting VVPATs and other voting materials.
Karnataka Election 2023: The image shows polling officials collecting VVPATs and other voting materials.(PTI)
By Trisha Sengupta
Bangalore North election 2023 results: Karnataka, in the recently conducted assembly elections on May 10, recorded a turnout of 73.19% voters. This marks the highest voting percentage registered in the state till now. Bangalore North constituency constitutes - KR Pura, Byatarayanapura, Yeshvanthapura, Dasarahalli, Mahalakshmi Layout, Malleshwaram, Hebbal, and Pulakeshinagar seats.

In 2018 K R Pura was won by B.A.Basavaraja INC who secured 135404 votes. Congress' Krishna Byregowda is the sitting MLA from Byatarayanapura constituency, who secured 1,14,964 votes. In 2018, S.T Somashekhar won Yeshvanthapura constituency in 2018 and secured 115273 votes. Dasarahalli constituency was won by R.Manjunatha in 2018 from JD(S) who secured 94044 votes. Mahalakshmi Layout wemt to K. Gopalaiah in 2018 from JD(S). Hebbal was won by Suresh B S in 2018 from INC who secured 74453 votes. R. Akhanda Srinivasamurthy won Pulakeshinagar in 2018 who secured 97574 votes.

Vote counting of Assembly elections 2023 is underway.

SeatsCandidateLeading Margin
K. R. PuraB. A. BASAVARAJA (BJP)20101
ByatarayanapuraKrishna Byre Gowd (INC)24934
YeshvanthapuraT.N.JAVARAYI GOWDA (Janata Dal Secular)2080
DasarahalliS. MUNIRAJU (BJP)5742
Mahalakshmi LayoutK. GOPALAIAH (BJP)31627
MalleshwaramDR ASHWATH NARAYAN C N (BJP)72252
HebbalSuresha B S (INC)6498
PulakeshinagarA C SRINIVASA (INC)17880

 

Follow all the updates here:

  • May 13, 2023 12:18 PM IST

    Indian National Congress’ candidate AC Srinivasa is leading from Pulakeshinagar with 28027 votes.

  • May 13, 2023 12:13 PM IST

    BJP's K. GOPALAIAH is leading in Malleshwaram.

  • May 13, 2023 11:34 AM IST

    AC Srinivasa of Indian National Congress is leading from Pulakeshinagar with 6136 votes.

  • May 13, 2023 11:23 AM IST

    Bharatiya Janata Party's C. N. Ashwath Narayan is leading with 45575 votes, Indian National Congress’ Anoop Iyengar is trailing with 22311.

  • May 13, 2023 09:48 AM IST

    In Byatarayanapura, INC’s Krishna Byre Gowda has taken a lead with 3752 votes. BJP’s Thammesh Gowda HC is trailing.

  • May 13, 2023 08:14 AM IST

    Bangalore North area results LIVE: Counting begins

    Counting begins for all Bangalore North area constituencies - KR Pura, Byatarayanapura, Yeshvanthapura, Dasarahalli, Mahalakshmi Layout, Malleshwaram, Hebbal, and Pulakeshinagar seats.

  • May 12, 2023 06:42 PM IST

    Bangalore North Election Result: Counting on May 13

    Bangalore North constituency constitutes - KR Pura, Byatarayanapura, Yeshvanthapura, Dasarahalli, Mahalakshmi Layout, Malleshwara, Hebbal, and Pulakeshinagar seats.

    Vote counting of Assembly elections 2023 will be held today, 13 May 2023 from 8 AM onwards.

Saturday, May 13, 2023
