Mysuru , Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said the principles of the 12th-century social reformer Basavanna will remain relevant as long as the rigid caste system continues to exist, asserting that the Lingayat sect embodies equality and humanity.

Basavanna's ideals relevant till caste system ends, says CM Siddaramaiah

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He was speaking after inaugurating the Basava Jayanti programme organised by the district Basava organisations' federation and presenting the "Basavashree 2026" award.

"As long as the rigid caste system continues to exist, the principles of Basavanna will remain relevant," he said.

The chief minister said that Basavanna fought against caste and Varna systems, opposed superstitions and rejected the doctrine of Karma, while laying the foundation for the Lingayat sect as an alternative to the Vedic system based on a four-fold Varna structure.

He said the 'Basavadi Sharanas', the successors of Basavanna who carried forward the reformer's legacy, worked for an egalitarian society, but the caste system continues even today, with little mobility.

"Only when economic, social and educational empowerment is achieved can change be brought about," he said. Basaveshwara's ideas will remain relevant until society moves from questioning 'who is he?' to realising that 'he is one of us', he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Highlighting Basavanna's philosophy of Kayaka and Dasoha , he said all professions are dignified, and wealth produced must be shared equally. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Highlighting Basavanna's philosophy of Kayaka and Dasoha , he said all professions are dignified, and wealth produced must be shared equally. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Referring to the architect of the Indian Constitution, B R Ambedkar, he said economic, social and educational freedom for all is essential to transform an unequal society. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Referring to the architect of the Indian Constitution, B R Ambedkar, he said economic, social and educational freedom for all is essential to transform an unequal society. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Calling for scientific and rational education to eradicate the caste system, he cautioned that youth should not fall prey to superstition. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Calling for scientific and rational education to eradicate the caste system, he cautioned that youth should not fall prey to superstition. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Manuvadis promote superstition," he said. The Chief Minister announced a grant of ₹five crore for Basava Bhavan. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Manuvadis promote superstition," he said. The Chief Minister announced a grant of ₹five crore for Basava Bhavan. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He said the government's guarantee schemes aim to ensure economic and social empowerment for all, in line with the ideals of Basavanna, Buddha and Ambedkar. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said the government's guarantee schemes aim to ensure economic and social empowerment for all, in line with the ideals of Basavanna, Buddha and Ambedkar. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He added that Basavanna's photographs have been made mandatory in government offices, and he has been declared a cultural leader. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added that Basavanna's photographs have been made mandatory in government offices, and he has been declared a cultural leader. {{/usCountry}}

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The CM said a committee headed by G R Channabasappa has been formed for the reconstruction of Anubhava Mantapa, and funds have been allocated based on its report.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of the year, he said.

Siddaramaiah said the government is committed to building a society envisioned by Buddha, Basavanna and Ambedkar, adding that only economic and social empowerment can bring mobility to a rigid caste system.

"No religion preaches hatred. Everyone must love one another and strive to be humane," he said, noting that Basavanna composed Vachanas in simple Kannada to reach the common people.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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