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BBC signs MoU with NABL to boost global recognition for Karnataka startups

BBC signs MoU with NABL to boost global recognition for Karnataka startups

Published on: May 05, 2026 06:18 pm IST
PTI |
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Bengaluru, In a significant push to strengthen Karnataka's innovation ecosystem, the BBC has signed an MoU with the NABL to facilitate global recognition for startup-led research, officials said on Tuesday.

BBC signs MoU with NABL to boost global recognition for Karnataka startups

Under the agreement, startups operating within the Bengaluru Bioinnovation Centre will gain simplified and accelerated access to National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories accreditation processes, reducing the time and complexity involved in validating new research and products, they said.

According to Manjula N, Secretary to the Government and Chairperson of the Bengaluru Bioinnovation Centre, the collaboration will play a key role in positioning Karnataka as a global hub for life sciences innovation.

"This partnership will significantly support our efforts to build a global identity in the life sciences sector," she said.

"We have already supported over 512 innovation projects, including 24 global startups and 74 patents. Such collaborations will further strengthen our position as a biotechnology innovation hub for the globe," she was quoted as saying in a statement.

According to him, the MoU will introduce structured training programmes, certification pathways, and technical guidance, focusing on ISO/IEC 17025 and laboratory quality systems, as well as exposure to audit practices, validation and measurement standards, compliance frameworks, and accreditation requirements.

"This support will help create credible, validated, and scalable startups," he said.

"This MoU will enable startups to access globally accepted quality standards more easily, helping them secure faster validation for their innovations," Adil added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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