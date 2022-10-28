Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / ‘BBMP has completely failed’: Karnataka HC on potholes in Bengaluru

‘BBMP has completely failed’: Karnataka HC on potholes in Bengaluru

bengaluru news
Published on Oct 28, 2022 11:16 AM IST

The High Court of Karnataka said the city civic body, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has completely failed in implementing its orders on filling potholes on Bengaluru's roads.

The court said Bengaluru's civic body BBMP has failed to meet deadlines set by it on the repair and filling of potholes in the city. (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION)
PTI | | Posted by Yamini C S

The High Court of Karnataka said the city civic body, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has completely failed in implementing its orders on filling potholes on Bengaluru's roads.

READ | Bursting crackers on potholes? Bengaluru sees a novel Diwali protest

The court continued its hearing of a public interest litigation on Thursday.

The division bench headed by Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale was told by the advocate for the petitioners that the number of people dying in pothole-related incidents was increasing due to the unscientific way of filling the potholes.

READ | BJP govt responsible for pothole deaths, says Kumaraswamy

The BBMP advocate submitted a report on the efforts undertaken by the civic body to fill up potholes.

However, the court said the BBMP "has completely failed" in its task and directed it to file an affidavit on how many potholes have been filled so far.

READ | ‘NASA to research moon craters in Bengaluru’: Netizen's joke on potholes

The hearing was adjourned to November 2.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
karnataka bengaluru pothole
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP