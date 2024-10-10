Be prepared to shell out extra cash to taxis this festive season amid Bengaluru's holiday travel surge: Report

As the festive season kicks off, taxi operators in Bengaluru are reporting a noticeable rise in bookings for extended trips to popular tourist destinations. Many residents are taking advantage of the long holidays to explore nearby scenic spots such as Madikeri, Wayanad, Mysuru, Ooty, and other nearby destinations like Chikkamagaluru, Sringeri, and Dharmasthala, the Deccan Herald reported. The surge in demand has led to an increase in prices for taxis, particularly for air-conditioned sedans and SUVs. (Reuters)

With the holiday season in full swing, demand for taxis has spiked, especially for trips lasting three to four days. People are looking for peaceful getaways, and the extended holidays offer a perfect opportunity to visit popular tourist spots, a local taxi operator said, as quoted by the publication. According to him, weekday trips are increasingly preferred as they tend to be less crowded compared to weekends, which are typically busier with tourists.

The surge in demand has led to an increase in prices for taxis, particularly for air-conditioned sedans and SUVs. Normally, a sedan costs about ₹12 per kilometre, and an SUV like the Innova is priced at ₹17 per kilometre. But during festive times like Dasara, with fewer available drivers, rates have been increased by ₹1 to ₹3 per kilometre, a representative from a tours and travels company in Girinagar explained.

The increase in demand is also being felt in the city’s airport taxi services. Wega Cabs, which serves Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), charges a base rate of ₹699 for trips within 25 to 30 kilometres. However, during the festive period, prices have risen by about ₹100. Kumar, another taxi service provider, noted that trips from Electronics City to the airport now cost between ₹1,500 and ₹1,700, with an additional ₹100 for the festive season.