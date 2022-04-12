Beach, temple tourism to witness massive boost in coming days: CM Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said that the beach and temple tourism will witness a massive boost in the coming days while adding the state government has urged the Centre to bring in necessary changes to the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms.

He was speaking after inaugurating the Dr VS Acharya Bus Station built by Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation in Udupi.

"Beach Tourism and Temple Tourism will see a huge development in the coming days. A representation has been made to the Centre for changes in CRZ regulations for the development of tourism in the coastal region. We have received an appropriate response," said Bommai.

He said that the comprehensive development of the Udupi district is a priority objective for the State government.

"Work has started on the construction of the 250-bed hospital. A medical college and hospital under the public-private partnership model would also come up in the coming day. Approval has been given for drinking water and underground drainage projects. Fishing and tourism too would get a boost," Bommai added.

The Chief Minister lauded the honesty of late VS Acharya in public life and said that he was ideal for others to show that one can function honestly in public life.

Transport Minister B Sriramulu, Ministers S Angara and Kota Srinivas Poojary others were present.