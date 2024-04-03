Bengaluru: 4 arrested for cheating woman of 4.10 crore with fake govt job offer

Bengaluru Sleuths from the central crime branch (CCB) have arrested a gang of four men for cheating an art teacher from Kalaburagi district of ₹4.10 crore by promising to get her nominated as a member of the Karnataka Public Services Commission (KPSC), the police said on Tuesday. Sleuths from the CCB have arrested a gang of four men for cheating an art teacher from Kalaburagi district of ₹ 4.10 crore by promising to get her nominated as a member of the KPSC. (AP)

The suspects, identified as Tavarekere Riaz Ahmed, Chandrappa, Rudresh, and Yusuf, were arrested on March 29 based on a complaint filed by the victim, Neelamma M. Belamagi. However, three more accused remain absconding, the police said.

According to the complaint filed on March 28, Riaz Ahmed had claimed to have connections with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s siblings. Promising to secure her a job in the KPSC, he had demanded exorbitant sums ranging from ₹15 to ₹20 crore since January. Till March, a total of ₹4.10 crore was systematically transferred to the account of the primary accused, Yusuf, based in Malleswaram, Bengaluru, Neelamma said.

Quoting the report, the police further said that Yusuf had established an office under the guise of accurate time India private limited. With the assistance of Riyaz and Rudresh, Yusuf coerced the victim into transferring substantial sums of money. To further deceive her, he forged letters bearing the chief minister’s signature and fabricated documents from the governor’s office were presented.

A CCB inspector, on condition of anonymity, said, “We are investigating whether the accused is involved in a greater number of scams. Cases have been registered under IPC Sections 34, 419, 420, 465, 466, and 471, and efforts are underway to apprehend the three remaining accused who are absconding.”