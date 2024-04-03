 Bengaluru: 4 arrested for cheating woman of ₹4.10 crore with fake govt job offer | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Bengaluru: 4 arrested for cheating woman of 4.10 crore with fake govt job offer

ByCoovercolly Indresh, Bengaluru
Apr 03, 2024 07:59 AM IST

A gang of four men were arrested for cheating an art teacher from Kalaburagi district of ₹4.10 crore by promising to get her nominated as a member of the KPSC

Bengaluru Sleuths from the central crime branch (CCB) have arrested a gang of four men for cheating an art teacher from Kalaburagi district of 4.10 crore by promising to get her nominated as a member of the Karnataka Public Services Commission (KPSC), the police said on Tuesday.

Sleuths from the CCB have arrested a gang of four men for cheating an art teacher from Kalaburagi district of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4.10 crore by promising to get her nominated as a member of the KPSC. (AP)
Sleuths from the CCB have arrested a gang of four men for cheating an art teacher from Kalaburagi district of 4.10 crore by promising to get her nominated as a member of the KPSC. (AP)

The suspects, identified as Tavarekere Riaz Ahmed, Chandrappa, Rudresh, and Yusuf, were arrested on March 29 based on a complaint filed by the victim, Neelamma M. Belamagi. However, three more accused remain absconding, the police said.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

According to the complaint filed on March 28, Riaz Ahmed had claimed to have connections with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s siblings. Promising to secure her a job in the KPSC, he had demanded exorbitant sums ranging from 15 to 20 crore since January. Till March, a total of 4.10 crore was systematically transferred to the account of the primary accused, Yusuf, based in Malleswaram, Bengaluru, Neelamma said.

Quoting the report, the police further said that Yusuf had established an office under the guise of accurate time India private limited. With the assistance of Riyaz and Rudresh, Yusuf coerced the victim into transferring substantial sums of money. To further deceive her, he forged letters bearing the chief minister’s signature and fabricated documents from the governor’s office were presented.

A CCB inspector, on condition of anonymity, said, “We are investigating whether the accused is involved in a greater number of scams. Cases have been registered under IPC Sections 34, 419, 420, 465, 466, and 471, and efforts are underway to apprehend the three remaining accused who are absconding.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Bengaluru / Bengaluru: 4 arrested for cheating woman of 4.10 crore with fake govt job offer
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On