Bengaluru: 7 get life sentence for 21-year-old Bangladeshi woman's gang-rape

A Bengaluru court on Friday found 11 people guilty of gang-raping a 22-year-old Bangladeshi woman in the city on May 27 last year. The accused included three women and were all given punishments ranging from nine months to life term imprisonment.

The incident had occurred in Ramamurthynagar and made rounds on social media after videos of torture and rape were shared widely. All the accused are reportedly illegal immigrants from Bangladesh.

Seven of the accused in the case were reportedly given life imprisonment, while one woman was slapped with a 20-year jail term and one man was given a five-year imprisonment. The other two women accused in the case were asked to serve in jail for nine months.

The victim, who was in Bengaluru at the time, was allegedly caught hold of by a gang of human traffickers who lured her into sex work on the pretext of giving her a job. In a video that outraged people, four men and one woman were seen assaulting the woman.

The case was being handled by the Whitefield Police who tracked down six of the accused. The other five accused were arrested later by the Ramamurthynagar Police.

The accused were reportedly running a human trafficking ring, trapping several young girls from Bangladesh into the flesh trade by offering them employment opportunities. Police sources told the media that the victim was raped after she had an argument with her traffickers.

Reports indicate that 12 people were originally arrested in the case, however, one of them turned an approver for the investigators. Therefore, 11 people were convicted in the case. As the case involved another country, reports said the National Investigation Agency (NIA) also supervised.

