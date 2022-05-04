Bengaluru Acid Attack: Cops release accused's photograph

In a bid to catch the accused of the heinous acid attack in Bengaluru, the cops have released pictures of the absconding accused Nagesh Babu (27). The pictures were released by Kamakshipalya Police to help the public identify him. The police also shared various phone numbers to get in touch with them in case one has information.

One of the pictures released has the accused sporting a clean-shaven and bald look, which the cops believe is similar to his current profile. The police are having a hard trouble catching him because he is not using his cell phone and hasn’t contacted his family or friends so far.

Relevant phone numbers:

Kamakashipalya Police Station (080-22942517)

West Division Control Room (080-22943232)

Inspect, Kamakishapyala Station (9480801728)

Sub-inspector, Kamakshipalaya Station (9448904822)

It has been six days since a 24-year-old woman was attacked with acid in the heart of Bengaluru and till date, there has been no success in arresting the accused, Nagesh. After mounting pressure, the police have strengthened the efforts and now 7 teams have been formed to arrest him at the earliest.

The police had formed three investigation teams, which were later increased to five and now seven teams are hunting for Nagesh. According to local media reports, the accused's elder brother and parents have already been taken into custody, along with 20 others.

Last Thursday, Nagesh allegedly threw one-litre acid at the victim after she rejected his marriage proposals. According to the victim's statement, he had been stalking her for many years and wanted to marry her. As she was waiting for the office to open, she saw Nagesh approaching her with an acid bottle. She tried to run, but he chased her down and poured acid on her and fled.

