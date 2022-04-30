Bengaluru acid attack: Karnataka health minister says, 'Won't spare'

Karnataka health minister K Sudhakar on Saturday condemned the acid attack on a 24-year-old girl in Bengaluru asserting that the culprit of the heinous crime “will not be spared”. Calling the crime an “inhuman incident", the minister further assured that the state government will take care of the victim's medical treatment costs.

“This is an inhuman incident which is shameful and unbecoming for a civilised society, and cases like these must be trialled in fast-track courts and the culprits must be punished quickly. Only then, we can send a stern message to such anti-social elements and create a deterrent,” the state health minister said, reported news agency PTI.

He further added, “The government will not spare the culprit who is responsible for such a heinous act...the government stands with them (victim and her family) and the treatment of the woman will be taken care of by the government.”

"Society needs to collectively think and act to ensure that such incidents are not repeated and work towards building a safe environment for women, the minister added.

A 24-year-old woman sustained serious burn injuries after her stalker allegedly threw acid on her on Thursday night. According to the police, the accused - who has been identified as Nagesh - a 27-year-old man who works in a garment factory - had warned the victim of “dire consequences” if she did not “adhere to his demands”. The accused had been following her for years, even after the victim had rejected his proposals for marriage. However, after the final rejection on Thursday, he threw acid on her and fled. The incident took place near the Sunkadakatte area of West Bengaluru, reported the police.

According to the Karnataka health minister, the victim has suffered 35 per cent burns and is being treated in the ICU. "Skin graft necessary for treatment will be sourced from the skin bank at BMCRI (Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute). I have decided to personally give ₹5 lakh to the victim. Our government will ensure all support to the victim and her family, be it treatment, rehabilitation and securing the future of the girl," he said.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru police commissioner Kamal Pant informed that the investigation is on and seven teams are gathering information about the culprit.

(With inputs from PTI)