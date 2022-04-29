Bengaluru acid attack: Victim was stalked for years, rejected marriage proposals

A 24-year-old woman has sustained serious burn injuries after her stalker allegedly threw acid on her on Thursday night. The accused had been following her for years even after the victim had rejected his proposals to marry her. On Thursday, after the final rejection, he came prepared to teach her a lesson.

According to the police, a day before the accused had warned the victim of dire consequences if she didn't adhere to his demands. Scared of the repercussions of his threat, on Thursday morning she left home for work with her father.

But at night, when she may have been leaving, she saw the man on the staircases of her office, where he asked her to marry him again. When she again refused, he threw the acid on her and fled. He is still on the run and a hunt has been launched to find him.

According to police, the incident happened near the Sunkadakatte area of West Bengaluru, at the finance company where she worked.

The accused has been identified as Nagesh, a 27-year-old man who works in a garment factory. The victim has sustained burns on the face, neck, hands and head. She was rushed to a hospital and her condition is said to be stable, police said.

Learning about the incident, the Karnataka State Commission for Women chairperson Pramila Naidu visited the spot and the hospital and later met the parents of the survivor. Naidu consoled them that strict action would be taken against the culprit as per law.

Deputy Commissioner of Police-West Division in Bengaluru City, Sanjeev M Patil confirmed the information and said, "An acid attack case has been reported within the limits of Kamakshipalya Police Station in the area. The woman has been given primary health care and is out of danger."

"We have formed teams to nab the accused at the earliest," said Patil. Further probe into the matter is underway.

(With agency inputs)