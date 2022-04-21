Srinagar acid attack: Bail plea of accused juvenile dismissed
The Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) on Wednesday dismissed the bail plea of a minor arrested by the Jammu and Kashmir Police in connection with the acid attack on a woman here in February.
A bail application was put up and discussed before the board headed by Principal Magistrate Touseef Ahmad Magray during which the counsel for the juvenile assured that his family would provide him with the best education.
The counsel also contended that he had been wooed by main accused Sajjad Altaf Rather to accompany him on the scooter on the fateful day of February 1 in return for new clothes.
The juvenile was held along with Rather and Mohd Saleem Kumar and the police had filed a charge sheet in three weeks besides moving a separate application before the board for treating the juvenile as an adult.
According to the amended law, a minor apprehended for a heinous crime would be treated as an adult before the law. Earlier, a juvenile could be out of a remand home after a maximum punishment of five years.
However, the board said in its 15-page order that the bail in the case can be refused on the ground that the juvenile’s release would “certainly defeat the ends of justice”.
“...All that this board wishes to say is that for the present, the board is seized of this bail matter, there is a reasonable assurance about the charge being prima facie credible. It is true that the merits of the case or prima facie tenability of the charge, like an adult, is not entirely decisive to the fate of the bail plea,” the order said.
The board said the gravity of the charge, manner of its perpetration, circumstances in which the offence is alleged to have been committed, its impact on the society at large and the locality and in particular, the aggrieved family has to be taken into consideration before deciding on the bail plea of the juvenile.
“After all ‘defeat the ends of justice’ is not a word of art. It has been thoughtfully introduced by the legislature to arm the board with a right to overcome an otherwise absolute right to bail, where in the totality of the circumstances, release on bail would adversely impact the law and order and the equilibrium of an ordered society,” the order said.
Advocate Naveed Gul, representing the family of the victim, appreciated the decision of the JJB and expressed hope that all the three accused will get the maximum punishment for the crime committed by them.
-
CCTV installation orders in Kashmir: ‘Hard for small bizmen to comply with orders’
As the administration in Kashmir has asked shopkeepers to install high definition CCTV cameras outside their establishments in view of rise in targeted attacks in the Valley, many small business owners have expressed their inability to comply with the orders citing the financial costs involved. M Yaseen Khan, president of Kashmir Traders and Manufacturers' Federation, said the installation of CCTV cameras was a good step to ensure safety.
-
J&K: Probe ordered as govt teacher ‘hires’ local boy to take classes
Following detection of unethical practice by a woman government teacher, who had 'hired' a youth to teach students iGovernment teacher Nusrat Bano'ser place in Kishtwar district, chief education officer Sudershan Kumar Sharma has empowered principals in his district to conduct surprise visits to check the malpractice. The boy admitted that he was being paid ₹5,000 to ₹7,000 per month by the teacher, who was drawing a monthly salary of over ₹50,000.
-
Money laundering cases: HP Police share list of 100 people with ED
In a fresh attempt to destroy the organised crime network in Himachal Pradesh, state police have shared a list of 100 people with the enforcement directorate for investigating the ill-gotten money under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The anti-money laundering cell, which is being operated under the chairmanship of the DGP, has shared information of major organised crimes with the enforcement directorate. As many as 16 people had been arrested in the case.
-
HP government transfers six IAS officers
In a fresh administrative reshuffle, the Himachal Pradesh government on Wednesday shifted six IAS officers. Rakhil Kahlon has been transferred as divisional commissioner, Mandi, vice A Shainamol, who has proceeded on leave. Gopal Chand goes as director, (personnel and finance), Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board, Shimla. Manmohan Sharma will continue to function as director, urban development, Himachal Pradesh, Shimla, and chief executive officer-cum-managing director, Shimla Smart City Limited.
-
Prior notices not must for clearing squatters on public land, says MCD
A municipal official of the rank of assistant commissioner, who directs anti-encroachment drives, said that action against properties that come up on public roads falls under section 321 and 322 of the DMC Act, and no notices are required to be issued before removing them.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics