The Kempegowda International Airport team has advised the passengers to reach the airport early, if anyone has flight scheduled on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. As there is a Kambala event scheduled in Bengaluru’s Palace Grounds on November 25 and 26, there will be a movement of various VIPs and traffic congestions are expected across the city.

Bengaluru airport alerts passengers ahead of Kambala event in Palace Grounds

In an announcement, the Bengaluru Airport team said, “Due to VIP movement and events in the city on November 24th, 25th and 26th, 2023, we are anticipating heavy traffic flow from Bengaluru city to BLR Airport. Passengers are advised to plan their travel to allow sufficient time to reach the Airport.”

The management also stressed that the passengers must keep an eye on alerts by their airlines. The two-day event will be attended by many Bollywood and Sandalwood celebrities.

Around 200 pairs of buffaloes along with owners reached Bengaluru on Thursday from the coastal regions and all arrangements have been made at Palace Grounds in the city. The participants also took a trial run along with the animals on Thursday.

After speculations about making Kambala tickets for sale, the organisers have rubbished the claims. The event is open on Saturday and Sunday for all those who want to see the race live, clarified the event organizers.

People like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anushka Shetty, Shilpa Shetty, KL Rahul, Sunil Shetty, Darshan and many sandalwood actors have been invited to attend the grand event. The main stage too is named after the late Kannada actor Puneeth Raj Kumar. A total of two lakh people are expected to attend the event and Bengaluru police are planning to deploy necessary security arrangements.