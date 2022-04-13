Bengaluru Airport announces winners of BIAL Genie Hackathon

Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru (BLR Airport) today announced the winners of the 'BIAL Genie Hackathon,' which was held in collaboration with Microsoft. Over 11,500 teams from across India comprised of developers and data scientists competed in this challenge to create innovative solutions using Microsoft Azure services. The hackathon aimed to discover innovations and solutions that will improve the overall passenger experience at BLR Airport.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The hackathon's grand prize winner was Team Reboot Rebels, who won INR 1.5 lacs for their innovative application 'Fly Ezy.' The four-person Reboot Reveals team proposed potential solutions to support the passenger journey, including commuting to the airport, internal airport navigation, facilitating access to shopping offers, and alerts for passenger flights to improve the overall passenger experience.

Other standout features of Team Reboot Rebels include Internal Navigation, which can be integrated into the airport map and displays dynamic movement on the map with real-time insights for passengers using the app. The app was created to provide passengers with a simple, efficient, safe, and memorable travel experience. Another useful feature was a Blockchain wallet, which allows passengers to be rewarded with coins in their wallet, which can then be redeemed for discounts at stores in and around the airport.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Team Code Blooded came in second place with their AI-based solution called "AIR DASH," which included a variety of Azure services for AR-based easy navigation through Azure Maps, a Personalized Marketplace developed through Azure Machine Learning Studio, and smooth onboarding for ecosystem partners. They received a cash prize of INR 1 lakh.

The BIAL Genie Hackathon took place from October 2021 to February 2022 to drive technology-led innovation through the creation of an app using Azure. There were 29 prototypes submitted out of 107 shortlisted ideas, with a final shortlist of 7 for the finale. Microsoft subject matter experts provided Azure credits, technical resources, and mentoring sessions to the shortlisted teams (SMEs).

In response, George Fanthome, Chief Information Officer at BIAL, stated, "I would like to thank all hackathon participants for the overwhelming response and congratulate the winning teams. This brought together some of the brightest minds in the tech space, allowing them to develop solutions that would have an impact on improving the customer experience at BLR Airport by leveraging the next generation of digital technologies."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shivir Chordia, Azure Business Group Lead, Microsoft India, said, “We received some very interesting and transformative ideas for the BIAL Genie Hackathon, and I would like to congratulate the winning teams and all the hackathon participants for their efforts.”